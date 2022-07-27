PHX Theatre Adds New Show, Single Tickets For 2022-23 Line Up On Sale Now

Theatre and live performance lovers across the Valley will be thrilled by The Phoenix Theatre Company's 103rd season that kicks off Aug. 31. Tickets are on sale now for a line-up that includes nine shows ranging from classic musicals like A Chorus Line, family favorites like Cinderella and exciting new productions like The Prom. Plus, for fans of the play development process, the 25th Festival of New American Theatre returns. Each 2022-23 performance will be presented at the theatre's multi-venue campus in the heart of the Central Arts District.

"Our spectacular 103rd season is full of enchanting stories of possibility, tomorrow's promise and a passionate love for the theatre," said Michael Barnard, producing artistic director at The Phoenix Theatre Company. "Commemorating our perseverance over the last few years and embracing the future growth at The Phoenix Theatre Company is our goal. The ambitious lineup of full-scale productions will provide beautiful, shared experiences of laughter, tears and inspiration while capturing our commitment to artistic excellence."

This season's performances will alternate between the Mainstage and Hormel Theatres. In 2023, the Hormel Theatre will undergo a major renovation, thanks to funds raised through an ambitious capital campaign. The Hormel will expand from 250 seats to 500 seats and receive technical improvements to make it available for pre-Broadway show development. The expansion is anticipated to be complete in 2024.

The 2022-23 performance season includes:

THE BOOK OF WILL

By Lauren Gunderson

Hormel Theatre

August 31 - September 18, 2022

An unforgettable true story of love, loss and laughter that sheds new light on a man you may think you know, Shakespeare, in a race to preserve his legacy.

BANDSTAND

Music by Richard Oberacker

Book and Lyrics by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor

Mainstage Theatre

September 21 - October 23, 2022

After the ticker tape parades cease, will musical glory bring hope, purpose and redemption for a group of World War II veterans? The New York Times called this "an open-hearted musical that will have you clapping your hands and clenching your fists, tapping your toes and blinking back tears."

CINDERELLA

Music by Richard Rodgers

Original Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

New Book by Douglas Carter Beane

Mainstage Theatre

November 16, 2022 - January 1, 2023

Your favorite pair of slippers this winter are made of glimmering glass in this spin on Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless classic that will charm and inspire audiences of all ages.

CONSTELLATIONS

By Nick Payne

Hormel Theatre

January 11 - January 29, 2023

If you've ever wondered - what if? - this spellbinding story of fate, chance and choice is a cosmic collision of romance and relativity.

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

Music and Lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin

Book by Craig Lucas

Mainstage Theatre

January 25 - March 12, 2023

Romance, dance and the soaring melodies of George and Ira Gershwin - who could ask for anything more?

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Hormel Theatre

March 15 - April 2, 2023

There are two perspectives in every love story. The Last Five Years will captivate audiences with its emotional examination of relationships and ingenious, interchanging structure between present and past.

A CHORUS LINE

Music by Marvin Hamlisch

Lyrics by Edward Kleban

Book by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante

Mainstage Theatre

April 5 - May 14, 2023

This dazzling, dance-filled confessional is for anyone who has ever put it all on the line for a dream.

25th FESTIVAL OF NEW AMERICAN THEATRE

The Phoenix Theatre Company Stages

May 8 - May 28, 2023

The Southwest's premiere new theatre works festival. Trust us, it's a process!

THE PROM

Music by Matthew Sklar

Lyrics by Chad Beguelin

Book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin

Mainstage Theatre

June 7 to July 9, 2023

The most anticipated night for every high school teen has never been so glittery, or inclusive. Variety says that The Prom is "so full of happiness you think your heart is about to burst."

DREAMGIRLS

Music by Henry Krieger

Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen

Mainstage Theatre

August 2 - September 3, 2023

From dream to diva, every star has a story in this glamorous, high-energy Motown-minted hit.

The previously announced world-premiere of TIANANMEN will be moved to the 2023-24 season.

In an effort to provide those who would feel more comfortable in a fully masked environment with the opportunity to attend the 2022-23 season, select performances have been designated "Mask Required." During these performances, masks will be required for all patrons and staff unless actively eating or drinking. Food and drinks will be allowed into the theatre. Proof of vaccination and temperature checks will not be required.

The Phoenix Theatre Company will continue to offer ASL/Audio Describe Nights for each production next season.

For more information about shows, individual tickets, or season packages, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com