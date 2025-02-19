Neil Simon's BROADWAY BOUND Opens At Fountain Hills Theater This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fountain Hills Theater will present Neil Simon's comedy, Broadway Bound. Set in 1949, the third of Neil Simon's autobiographical comedies, Broadway Bound, is the story of brothers, Eugene and Stanley Jerome, who are determined to become professional comedy writers. When the brothers use the trials and tribulations of their dysfunctional family as inspiration, the Jerome clan may never be the same. Nominated for 7 Tony Awards and the 1987 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Broadway Bound is directed by Gil Berry, stars Elias Matthews as Eugene and is presented through Special Arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Broadway Bound will play February 28th through March 16th.

Performances take place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm at Fountain Hills Theater located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Reservations: (480) 837-9661 x3 or visit fhtaz.org. Individual tickets are $40.00 for adults and $18.00 for youth 17 and under. Senior, group and veteran discounts available. * Rated PG-13 for adult themes and language.

