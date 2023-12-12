Musical Theatre of Anthem Presents MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VERSION

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announces their upcoming production of Mean Girls High School Version. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady and her friends devise a "Revenge Party" to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

The talented cast, comprised of award-winners and nominees ages 14-18, presents the show FEBRUARY 22 – FEBRUARY 25, 2024, in Anthem. The award-winning production staff includes Co-Director/Vocal Director Jackie Hammond, Co-Director/Choreographer Lyndsie Clymer, and Production Stage Manager Jessica Kishbaugh.

Performances take place Thursday – Sunday at Musical Theatre of Anthem's performance space, located at 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

PERFORMANCES:

Performances take place FEBRUARY 22 – FEBRUARY 25, 2024:

Thu. 2/22: 7 p.m. | Fri. 2/23: 7 p.m. | Sat. 2/24: 12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. | Sun. 2/25: 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

TICKET PRICING: $25

Purchase Tickets: Click Here

If you require ADA seating, please contact our Box Office Manager Directly at mtatickets@yahoo.com.

Mean Girls High School Version is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA's principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment.