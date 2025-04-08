Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces Summer Theatre Programs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) has announced their 2025 summer offerings, including Disney's High School Musical Jr., Madagascar – A Musical Adventure Jr., and the Summer Performing Arts Institute (SPAI) Convention.

Disney's High School Musical Jr.

Ages: 8-16 (all youth are cast)

Auditions, Dance Call, and Callbacks – Monday, June 2, 2025 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Rehearsals and Tech:

June 3-7 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

June 9-12 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Performances: June 12 - 14, 2025

Cost: $375

Disney Channel's smash hit movie musical comes to life on your stage in Disney's High School Musical JR. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. The show's infectious, danceable songs are sure to engage performers and audiences alike. It's the first day after winter break at East High. The Jocks, Brainiacs, Thespians and Skater Dudes all find their cliques. Basketball team captain and resident jock, Troy, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on his ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. The couple cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the “status quo,” Troy and Gabriella's alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well.

Madagascar – A Musical Adventure Jr.

Ages: 7-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions, Dance Call, and Callbacks – Monday, July 7 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Rehearsals and Tech:

July 8-12 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday July 13 TBD if needed

July 14-17 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Performances: July 18 - 20, 2025

Cost: $400

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto the stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR. follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

Summer Performing Arts Institute 2025 Convention (SPAI)

The Summer Performing Arts Institute Convention offers targeted musical theatre instruction for participants ages 8-22 (grouped by age and skill level). Participants will work with production staff members who are experts in their fields during these incredible few days of learning! Participants will learn and enhance skills in their chosen electives and the weekend will culminate with performances for the participants to showcase what they worked on.

Schedule:

July 31- August 3, 2025

Thursday 7/31 from 4:15p.m.-8:30p.m.

Friday 8/1 from 4:15p.m.-8:30p.m.

Saturday 8/2 from 9:00a.m.-4:30p.m. (arrive for check-in at 8:45a.m)

Sunday 8/3 from 9:00a.m.-3:30p.m. (performances at 4:00p.m., 5:00p.m. and TBD 6:00p.m.)

All workshops will be held in-person at Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 21st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. Register online at www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org. Payment is due upon registration, and a 10% sibling discount is available. Space is limited!

Comments