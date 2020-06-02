Musical Theatre of Anthem Announces Summer Programs

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) announced their 2020 summer camps, productions, and workshops for performers ages 3-adult, including Annie JR., the very popular Summer Performing Arts Institute (SPAI), MTA Improv Squad, Summer Minis, and Disney Moana JR!

Participants will learn from award-winning, experienced directors, vocal directors and choreographers, many of whom will also be directing shows for the upcoming Lucky 13 Season. "MTA offers something for youth of all ages and experience this summer, from a full-scale musical production to intensive workshops and minis program," said Jackie Hammond, MTA's Producing Artistic Director.

Annie JR.

Ages: 6-18 (all youth are cast)

June 8-20, 2020

This production will be run in our summer show format with rehearsals as follows:

Monday, June 8 - Saturday, June 13: 9:00am - 3:00pm

Monday, June 15 - Friday, June 19: 9:00am - 3:00pm

Performances: June 18-20

Cost: $375

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book and score by Tony Award-winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie JR.features everyone's favorite little redhead in her very first adventure. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Summer Performing Arts Institute (SPAI)

Ages: 6-18

June 22-26, 2020

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. (M-F)

Evening performance June 26

Cost: $275

Participants in the 6-18 age group will participate in MTA's renowned Summer Performing Arts Institute (SPAI) where they will rotate between the various classes and instructors in their specialties. RETURNING THIS YEAR: Participants will ALSO get to choose various electives such as Ballet, Tap, Improv, One-on-one evaluations, and more! Work with up to ten production staff members who are experts in their fields during this incredible week of learning! You will get to choose 4 out of 9 electives!

MTA Improv Squad

Ages: 12-17

July 13-16, 2020

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Evening Performance: July 16th

Cost: $175

This troupe will learn the art of improvisation, comedic timing, character creation and physical comedy. They will rehearse original comedy sketches and do performance improvisation for an audience.

Summer Minis

Ages: 3-5

July 13-17, 2020

2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Evening Performance: July 17

Cost: $100

MTA Minis classes will focus on various aspects of an MTA show: Vocal Technique (projection, enunciation, tone, blending as a group), Dance Skills (coordination, synchronization), Showmanship, and Basic Theater Terminology. Skills will culminate in a performance for friends and family at the end of each session.

Disney Moana JR.

Ages: 8-18 (all youth are cast)

Auditions: Sunday, July 19

This production will be run in our summer show format with rehearsals as follows:

Monday, July 20 - Friday, July 23: 9:00am - 3:00pm

Monday, July 27 - Friday, July 30: 9:00am - 3:00pm

Performances: July 30th-August 1st

Cost: $375

Disney's Moana JR. is a musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. Moana JR. features all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony®, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina. This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Moana JR. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.

All workshops will be held at Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 21st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086. Register online at www.musicaltheatreofanthem.org. Payment is due upon registration, and a 10% sibling discount is available. Space is limited!

Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You