MusicaNova Announces Two Live Concerts in March

Concerts will take place March 27-28.

Feb. 22, 2021  

MusicaNova performs two live concerts in March, BURKINA DREAMS OF THE DESERT on March 27 at 2 pm as part of its Classical Lounge Series with Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, and STABAT MATER on March 28 at 2 pm at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church.


BURKINA DREAMS OF THE DESERT - FEATURING AZ63

Saturday March 27 at 2 pm
Scottsdale Civic Center Park
3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Tickets $25/$30 (Lawn Pod for 4 or Adirondack Pod for 2)
scottsdaleperformingarts.org
AZ63, the trio of Sonja Branch, along with Arouna & Zaza Diarra, play ancient Bambara songs, originating from the West African countries of Mali, Guinea, Senegal and Burkina Faso, as well as original compositions and improvisations inspired by each member's musical background.

The concert will be performed outdoors on the lawn at the Scottsdale Center for the Arts Civic Center Park.

﻿STABAT MATER
MUSICANOVA ORCHESTRA

Sunday March 28 at 2:00 pm
Scottsdale Presbyterian Church
3421 N. Hayden Road
Tickets: Free (Live-streamed with limited in-person seating by reservation)
Celebrating Palm Sunday, chamber musicians from MusicaNova Orchestra and vocalists perform a fascinating interpretation of STABAT MATER, the 13th Century Christian hymn to Mary. The concert will mix selections from composers Giovanni Battista Pergolesi and Johann Sebastian Bach, with ﻿Concertmaster Christiano Rodrigues leading the second half of the program with Haydn's Symphony #49 "Le Passione."

YOUNG ARTIST RECITAL
VINCENT CLAES, KYLER DUNCAN, KATHY CHEN

April 3 at 2 pm
Virtual Concert posted on Facebook and YouTube
﻿MusicaNova Orchestra hosts this month's Young Artists Recital, designed to give young classical musicians the opportunity to perform for live audiences. The April concert features high school virtuosos Vincent Claes, cello; Kyler Duncan, piano; Kathy Chen, piano.

Learn more at musicanovaaz.org.


