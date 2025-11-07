Langston Hughes' BLACK NATIVITY is Coming to the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Theatre Troupe will present Langston Hughes’ celebrated song play, BLACK NATIVITY, December 5 through 14 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center.

A beloved Valley tradition, this joyful retelling of the Nativity story weaves together the power of gospel music, dance, and spoken word into a vibrant celebration of faith, hope, and community.

First performed in 1961, Hughes’ BLACK NATIVITY was one of the first plays written by an African American to be staged on Broadway. Today, it continues to inspire audiences across generations with its message of resilience and joy. The production features a soaring live choir, dynamic choreography, and electrifying performances that honor both the sacred and cultural roots of the holiday season.

Returning to direct BLACK NATIVITY for the third consecutive year, Tony Wheaton brings a fresh, exciting energy to the production. His imaginative staging and spirited approach have reenergized this classic, inviting audiences to experience the timeless story through a contemporary lens filled with movement, color, and emotional power.

The production team includes staging by David J. Hemphill, musical direction by Brenda Hankins, musical supervision by Cory Dugar, and choreography by Alexander Patrick. Scenic design is by Tiana Torilhon-Wood, costumes by Carol Simmons, and hair and makeup by Calita Jones.

The cast will feature Leo Caudillo and Alecea Housworth dancing the roles of of Joseph and Mary and Anthony McLean dancing the role of "the Angel," Pastor Jeremy Jones will return as "Narrator." Additional performers include audience favorites Nancy Taylor, Trevell Chappell, Larry Arnold, and Shimon Mattox, with more cast members to be announced.