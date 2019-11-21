LA CAGE AUX FOLLES is Coming to Arizona Broadway Theatre

Jean-Michel and Anne are newly engaged, and now her straight-laced parents want to meet his. The only problem? His birth-mother is out of the picture, his dad owns a drag nightclub, and his mom is the star of the show! Jean-Michel wants just one night with his parents playing it "straight" to impress Anne's parents. What's a Drag Queen to do? If you're a fan of Mama Ru and The Birdcage is a favorite, then you'll love Jerry Herman's original "Her"story-making Broadway musical - La Cage aux Folles!



WHERE:



Arizona Broadway Theatre

7701 W Paradise Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Herberger Theater Center

222 E Monroe, Phoenix, AZ 85004

RUN DATES:



January 24 - February 28, 2020 - Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

March 6 - 22, 2020 - Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix

CURTAIN TIMES:



Matinees (Sat, Sun, select Thurs): Dinner Seating, 12PM; Show Curtain, 2PM

Evenings (Tues-Sun): Dinner Seating, 5:30PM; Show Curtain, 7:30PM

ABT BOX OFFICE:



623-776-8400

Mon - Sat: 10AM - 5PM; Sun: 11PM - 3PM

AZBROADWAY.ORG





