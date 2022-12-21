Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Scottsdale Center welcomes the new year with performances in January, from a legendary American vocal group, a Grammy-winning classical ensemble, and more.

Dec. 21, 2022  
Jessica Vosk, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra And More Come To Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts In January

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts welcomes the new year with new performances in January, from a legendary American vocal group and a Grammy-winning classical ensemble to a heartwarming play about one of America's greatest sitcoms and a Broadway superstar best known as Elphaba in "Wicked."

Below is the schedule of concerts and other performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in January (subject to change):

The Temptations


Supporting Act: Sandra Bassett
Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
The Temptations, often referred to as American music royalty, are celebrating their 60th anniversary with a brand-new album, "Temptations 60," and a stop in Scottsdale on their national tour.

We Love Lucy | A Fan Party

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, 6 p.m.
Show off your "I Love Lucy" trivia, watch original "I Love Lucy" episodes, and come dressed to impress as your best Lucy look-alike - fit for a night of fun as a lead-up to the public performance of L.A. Theatre Works' "Lucy Loves Desi."

Limón Dance Company

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, 8 p.m.
The Limón Dance Company (LDC) has been at the vanguard of dance since the company's inception in 1946, and its works have influenced the evolution of dance with their arresting visual clarity, theatricality and rhythmic and musical life. After the performance, stay for a moderated post-show discussion with Limon Dance Company members.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel
Immortal Impromptus

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
There's a reason why Jeffrey Siegel calls these beloved works of Chopin and Schubert "Immortal Impromptus;" learn why at the 44th season of Keyboard Conversations.

Assisted Living: The Musical

Thursday, Jan. 19-22, 2023, various times
With 18 characters, all played by the show's two stars, "Assisted Living: The Musical" is a vaudeville-esque romp for everyone who is aging, and for those who hope to.

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Renaud Capuçon

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
In celebration of its 50th anniversary season, Orpheus will bring a special program with violinist Renaud Capuçon to Scottsdale, only days after its planned Carnegie Hall debut.

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, 8 p.m.
Bruce Hornsby first rose to national prominence with "The Way It Is," his 1986 Grammy-winning debut album with The Range. Now with his most recent studio album, "'Flicted," released in May 2022, he's coming to Scottsdale.

L.A. Theatre Works
Luci Loves Desi-A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, 8 p.m.
Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer-son of I Love Lucy creator Jess Oppenheimer-spins the hilarious, true story behind America's beloved television comedy. This contemporary stage play retells this witty, fast-paced tale of how the pioneering television sitcom came to be, as well as the gripping battle between Lucy and Desi and CBS over the pioneering ideas that changed the face of television forever.

Jessica Vosk

Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, 7:30 p.m.
Described by Broadway World as having a voice "so perfect, so pure," Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for stirring roles on the musical theater and concert stage.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts would like to thank the partners for the 2022-23 season: City of Scottsdale; Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust; Great American Title Agency; Tiffany & Bosco; National Endowment for the Arts; Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation; Dr. David and Joan Goldfarb Trust; The Dayton Fowler Grafman Endowment for Classical Music; Betty Hum and Alan Yudell; Mountain Shadows Resort; Karen and John Voris; Hotel Adeline; Hotel Valley Ho; Sacks Tierney P.A.; WESTAF/TourWest; Bank of America; Ethelyn Cohen, In Memory of Howard Cohen; Renewal by Andersen; The Theodore R. Stephan Endowment for Student Matinees; and Arizona Commission on the Arts.



