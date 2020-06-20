Invisible Theater Opens FILMING O'KEEFFE This Week

Invisible Theatre is presenting the play "Filming O'Keeffe" beginning this week.

An emotional, lyrical, and funny play, directed by the wonderful Nancy Davis Booth, tells the story of Max and his classmate Lily, who are making a film about legendary artists Georgia O'Keeffe and Alfred Stieglitz. Max and his mother, Melissa, live on the Lake George property that was once part of the artists' home. When Max's estranged grandfather unexpectedly shows up the family's hidden and mysterious past is revealed. This beautiful piece is performed exquisitely by our all-star cast including Samantha Cormier, Joe L. Smith, Andrey Lull and Emily Gates. Our design team includes the courageous and creative James Blair, Diana Knoepfle, Maryann Trombino, Rob Boone, Christine Vivona, Heidi Peden, and Lawrence Lee.

FILMING O'KEEFFE will be performed as a chamber production. The actors will be on stools and socially distanced. They will not interact physically but will exquisitely capture the characters they are performing. There will be a set, lighting and music to transport you into the vivid world of imagination. The actors will arrive in their costumes to be worn in the production. They will handle their own props (minimal) and not congregate in the dressing room or anywhere else. They will be at least 8' - 12' from the first row of the audience. The actors will wear masks for entrances but not for the performance. Although the actors will be physically distanced the emotional nuance will resonate deeply with the complexity of the human connection.

Scheduled Performance Dates

Saturday, June 20 at 3:00 PM - PREVIEW

Monday June 22 at 7:30 PM PREVIEW i??SOLD OUT

Tuesday, June 23 at 7:30 PM - Opening SOLD OUT

Wednesday, June 24 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 PM

Friday, June 26 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 27 at 3:00 PM - SOLD OUT

Sunday, June 28 at 3 :00 PM - SOLD OUT

Tickets

Preview $20

All Other Performances $35

520-882-9721

Performances are at Invisible Theatre

1400 North First Avenue (at Drachman)

