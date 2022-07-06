IN FLUX To Return To Scottsdale With New Public Artworks by Yuke Li, Shirley Wagner and More

Scottsdale has joined five other cities across the Phoenix metropolitan area in displaying new temporary artworks as part of IN FLUX Cycle 10. Six pieces by four artists will be on display at various locations throughout south Scottsdale for the next year.

"We are thrilled that Scottsdale Public Art has a total of four IN FLUX commissions for Cycle 10, including one new site. That gives us the opportunity to teach an additional artist about the public art process," said Tanya Galin, public art manager for Scottsdale Public Art. "The more artists understand the process and get the experience, the more they feel confident to apply to calls for public art. This then diversifies our pool of artists for public art projects."

The promotional partner Artlink, a Valley-based nonprofit supporting artists by providing necessary programs and resources to expand their careers, facilitated the call to artists on behalf of IN FLUX partner cities. Artlink and Scottsdale Public Art share similar goals to aid artists in expanding their skillset, apply creativity in innovative ways and garner recognition for their work.

In Scottsdale, locations and artists for this current cycle are as follows:

Yuke Li, a visual artist who was trained at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, created a mural representing water and desert, cool and hot, at a city-owned water riser and concrete Salt River Project well site on the south side of Thomas Road between north 81st Way and north 82nd Street.

Shirley Wagner, a Tuscon artist who has been fabricating wall assemblages in her Arizona studio for three decades, created three dynamic and colorful sculptures, each 8-feet-tall, for Miller Plaza at the northeast corner of Miller Road and Indian School Road.

Christopher Luper, recipient of a master of fine arts at Arizona State University in sculpture, specializing in foundry, created a sculpture at the northeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Roosevelt Street.

Hector Ortega, whose work is focused on multidisciplinary arts practice, created a sculpture inspired by the interconnections we all share in our daily lives at the northeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Oak Street.

IN FLUX, now on its 10th cycle, offers selected artists an opportunity to expand their skills, challenge their creativity and garner public recognition.

"I have always been inspired by public art and the power it has to imprint a place in our mind, the power of artists and communities to come together, and to bring something for the public that we all own-a sense of pride, place, hope, ownership and caring for our world to nurture its inhabitants," Ortega said. "Ultimately, I work toward bringing these feelings and sentiments to others, while inspiring others to reciprocate their artistic talents."

Participants received between $5,000 and $10,000 as payment for their temporary works, displayed for up to two years starting in June 2022. In addition to funding, IN FLUX's six partner cities offer artists a crucial platform to garner exposure that could lead to future commission work. The organization fosters a notion of the Valley as one art community, creating connections across city governments, local businesses, artists and audiences.

To see previous IN FLUX artworks and learn more visit INFLUXAZ.com.

About IN FLUX:

IN FLUX is a strategic partnership of six organizations: City of Avondale Public Art, Chandler Arts Commission, City of Glendale Public Art Program, City of Peoria - Arts & Culture, Scottsdale Public Art, and City of Tempe Public Art. The intentions of this multi-city partnership are to create connections between community organizations, city governments, local businesses, artists and audiences, while providing creatives a chance to expand their skills, challenge their creativity and garner public recognition for their work. It was launched in 2010 by Scottsdale Public Art as an initiative for temporary installations in vacant storefronts. IN FLUX Cycle 10 is supported by Artlink Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit organization. For more information on IN FLUX, its artists, past projects and current opportunities, follow IN FLUX on Instagram and Facebook or visit INFLUXAZ.com.

About Artlink:

Artlink keeps the arts integral to our development by connecting artists, businesses and the community. Founded as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by artists in 1989, the Artlink name is a guiding principle for the organization, as it supports stakeholders of the arts and culture community, amplifying its collective strength. For more information about Artlink, please visit artlinkphx.org. Connect socially with Artlink on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

SCOTTSDALE ARTS



Through its partnership with the city of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and educational opportunities that foster active, lifelong community engagement with the arts. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multi-disciplinary arts organization offering an exceptional variety of programs through four acclaimed branches - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Education & Outreach - serving more than 400,000 participants annually.

SCOTTSDALE PUBLIC ART



The mission of Scottsdale Public Art is to make Scottsdale one of the most desirable communities in the country in which to live, work and visit by incorporating art and design projects throughout. In 1985, the City of Scottsdale established Scottsdale Public Art with the goal to enhance the quality of life for its residents and visitors. Since then, more than 100 permanent and temporary public artworks have been commissioned throughout the community. Scottsdale's program and projects have won local, regional and national awards.