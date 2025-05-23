Great Arizona Puppet Theater Debuts Brand-New Production of WINNIE-THE-POOH

Perfect for children ages 3 and up, Winnie-the-Pooh introduces audiences to the timeless adventures of Pooh Bear and his friends.
Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present an all-new production of Winnie-the-Pooh, running June 5–29. This charming puppet show brings A. A. Milne’s beloved characters to life in a retelling designed especially for young audiences.
Perfect for children ages 3 and up, Winnie-the-Pooh introduces audiences to the timeless adventures of Pooh Bear and his friends, including Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, and Christopher Robin.
Summer showtimes are set for Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 10:00 a.m., and Sundays at 11:00 a.m.. All tickets must be purchased in advance. Admission is $15 for adults (ages 13+) and $10 for children (ages 0–12).
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. For tickets and information, call 602-262-2050 ext. 0 or visit azpuppets.org. Tickets may also be purchased online at greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com.
