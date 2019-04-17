Great AZ Puppets Announces New Events

Coming Soon to Great AZ Puppets



April 24-May 5

"GOLDILOCKS": In this hilarious, slapstick version of the traditional

tale, there's big trouble for the three bears when the rude little girl

with the golden curls visits their house. Recommended for ages 3 and up.



Friday, May 3 & Saturday, May 4

SCI-FI PUPPET SLAM: Special Guest Artist Noah Ginex and local puppeteers present spacey, far-out fun -- for adults! Outrageous, moving, bawdy, controversial -- expect the unexpected. 8:00pm both nights. ADULTS ONLY, ages 18+. $12 if PAID at least 24 hours in advance, $15 day-of-show (call 602-262-2050 ext. 0 to pay in advance). Funding made possible in

part by the Puppet Slam Network: www.puppetslam.com,

www.facebook.com/PuppetSlamNetwork



May 8-26

"THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF": There's a lot of audience participation and musical fun in this story of three very determined goats and one very mean, very hungry troll! Recommended for ages 3 and up.





SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm



PRICES (unless otherwise noted): $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs), $12

for adults (ages 13+)



The Great AZ Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org







