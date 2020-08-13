Governor Doug Ducey Agrees to Provide a Roadmap for Reopening Gyms, Bars and Movie Theatres

The plan outlines when establishments could reopen based on the number of virus cases being recorded.

Eastern Arizona Courier has reported that on Monday, Governor Doug Ducey agreed to provide a "roadmap'' to allow gyms, movie theaters, water parks and and some bars to reopen.

Under the plan, when the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 drops below 10 percent of all tests administered for at least two weeks in a row, gyms and fitness centers would be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity.

The plan also requires the rate of infection to be less than 100 cases per 100,000 residents and for fewer than 10 percent of those showing up at hospitals have COVID symptoms.

At that point, movie theaters, water parks and tubing operations could operate at 50% as well as bars.

State Health Director Cara Christ said that operations could return to pre-COVID times when, "a therapeutic (treatment) or a vaccine is established, then we would reconsider that... We know that getting to zero is probably impossible with COVID-19 until we get a vaccine.''

Daniel Scarpinato, the governor's chief of staff said:

"We think the best way to do that is to take a cautious approach...If we can stay the course, keep the numbers going in this direction, that's how we really make sure that businesses to stay open.''

