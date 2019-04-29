Goldenstein Gallery Unveils New Work From Acclaimed Artist Patricia A Griffin

For many collectors the poetic nature of artist Patricia A Griffin's work acts as a doorway. Her compelling paintings draw them across a mysterious threshold, leaving them profoundly connected at a soul level with her intriguing subjects; both domestic and wild animals. These scintillating portraits are both evocative and transformative, capturing the being's personality and deepest essence. She has spent the past 28 years painting, teaching, and traversing the globe, spending long moments of time just being with the wildlife she so loves. She views this time spent in their habitat as critical to the power of her work which resonates with her deep connection of shared existence. Goldenstein Gallery is delighted to unveil Griffin's new pieces as part of their May exhibit Impressionist- Expressionist.

"My paintings are a contemporary manifestation of an ancient muse." Griffin notes, "My wish is to bring the viewer into the present moment of reflection and peace."

Griffin's award winning impressionist images have received International acclaim. Her paintings have been featured in thirteen museums and in collections from Dallas to Dubai. She sees her vibrant palette as responsible in large part for the power of her work. Bold colors and light dominate her paintings where multiple layers of oil paint are applied in what she refers to as "veils to linen," producing a dynamic vibration. Her fearless use of color reveals poignant and endearing facets of each creature as she works to extract her subjects innate connectivity to the human world saying "The energy of oil color moves the eye and Animals exist in the vibration of pigment." The resulting images are timeless and spiritual, fostering a living relationship to the moment.

Her travels have led her around the world from South Dakota to Manitoba, Canada and India. She draws from the collective fullness of her experiences saying "I recognize my existence as universal and connected to the farthest reaches of conception." She is devoted to creating images that stir stewardship and donates 10% of the proceeds from the sale of her work towards wildlife conservation.

Griffin will be visiting Sedona May 2-6. The public can meet this intriguing artist while Painting in Residence in Goldenstein's acclaimed Artist in Residence program during her visit or at the 1st Friday opening reception for Impressionist-Expressionist on Friday, May 3rd, from 5-8pm. Please visit www.GoldensteinArt.com for a complete listing of artists and times.

Patricia A Griffin's paintings can be viewed at Goldenstein Gallery as well as at their satellite exhibits throughout Sedona.

For more information on artists, artwork, Satellite Exhibits, and Artists in Residence please visit GoldensteinArt.com. Sign up for their monthly E-zine, Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765. Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery's address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A. Voted Best Gallery in Sedona 11 years running and named the best place to shop in Sedona by USA Today 10 Best, Goldenstein Gallery is known for its diversity of world-renowned local and regional artists in all media and styles.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You