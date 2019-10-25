Fountain Hills Theater Announces Annual Fundraising Event Havana Nights

Fountain Hills Theater announces their annual fundraising gala, Broadway in the Hills - Havana Nights! Being held on March 1, 2020 at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N La Montana Drive Fountain Hills, AZ 85268, this Havana themed gala will feature authentic Cuban cuisine, Latin dance entertainment, a silent auction and a preview of the 2020/2021 season. Guests will enjoy appetizers of plantains, open-face Cuban sandwiches and beef empanadas. Dinner will delight attendees with mojo roasted chicken thighs, ropa vieja with shredded beef, roasted vegetables and two traditional desserts. Dancers will entertain audience members with the sizzle and passion of Latin American dance and the silent auction will feature resort stays, golf packages, adventures and much more. Dress is casual or Cuban. Join in the fun and support live performing arts in Fountain Hills!

Tickets are $125* and go on sale November 4, 2019. Purchase online at www.fhtaz.org or call 480.837.9661 x3. Fountain Hills Theater is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and a portion of the ticket price is tax-deductible. (*Plus a $3 processing fee.)

Fountain Hills Theater presents 3 regularly scheduled seasons of productions in their two theaters. The Theater's year-round offering includes Mainstage, Mainstage Too!, and Youth productions. Additionally, special events, community outreach, and educational arts programming for our youth is also offered. The Mainstage (often called the "big") theater seats 130 and is devoted to medium and large-scale popular musicals and plays including the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway. No seat is more than 35 feet from the stage. The Youth/Mainstage Too! (also called the "little" theater) is a smaller, more intimate 90-seat, thrust style auditorium that offers thought-provoking, inspiring and sometimes challenging productions including Broadway musicals, original plays, musicals, and art works. Most of the youth productions are performed in the more intimate, smaller theater. Both stages often run productions concurrently. Special events are offered throughout the season on both stages as well as in community centers. The Theater has been in operation as a professionally-directed community theater for over 30 years. The Mission of Fountain Hills Theater is "to engage, inspire and entertain diverse audiences, train and support our youth, and celebrate the essential power of the performing arts." Fountain Hills Theater is a 501(c)(3) organization. All gifts are tax deductible. The Theater is 100% funded by ticket sales and donations. Volunteer opportunities are available. Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Phone: 480.837.9661. Fax: 480.837.5972. The Box Office is open Tues.-Fri., 12pm-5pm and Sat. 10am-5pm (closed Sun. and Mon.). The website is fhtaz.org.





