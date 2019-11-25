First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Phoenix Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Phoenix:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actor in a Play (Youth Production)
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)
Best Actress in a Play
Best Actress in a Play (Youth Production)
Best Choreography
Best Choreography (Youth Production)
Best Costume Design
Best Costume Design (Youth Production)
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Musical (Youth Production)
Best Director of a Play
Best Director of a Play (Youth Production)
Best Music Direction
Best Music Direction (Youth Production)
Best Musical
Best Musical (Youth Production)
Best Play
Best Play (Youth Production)
Best Scenic Design
Best Scenic Design (Youth Production)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Nicholas Hambruch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 8%
Kade Bailey - NEWSIES - Hale Centre Theatre 6%
Seth Tucker - PARADE - Arizona Regional Theatre 6%
Trevar Howell - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 9%
Anand Khalsa - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 7%
Casey Likes - LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 6%
Seth Tucker - I AM MY OWN WIFE - BLK BOX PHX 8%
Andrew Driggers - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Starlight Community Theater 6%
Will Hightower - CASH ON DELIVERY - Hale Centre Theatre 5%
Andy Wissink - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 11%
Carson Robles - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Mountain View High School 7%
William Rippenkroeger - AVENUE Q - Starlight Community Theater 7%
Katie Lambert - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 8%
Taryn Cantrell - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 7%
Issie Ocampo - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Brelby Theatre Company 5%
Kayla King - LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 5%
Devorah Coon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actor's Youth Theatre 4%
Zoie Moller - 13 - Spotlight Youth Theatre 4%
Brittney Watson - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Stray Cat Theatre 5%
Ashley Letizia - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 5%
Sarah Stinocher - OUR TOWN - Zao Theatre 4%
Ali Giordano - DOG SEES GOD - Spotlight Youth Theatre 10%
Shayla Forero - WILLY WONKA - Limelight Youth Theatre 9%
Charlize Cornejo - THE GREAT GATSBY - Chandler High School 8%
James Kinney - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 7%
Nicholas Flores - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mesa Encore Theatre 7%
Ashley Harkey - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 6%
Nathalie Velasquez - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 11%
Paul Pederson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 9%
Audrey Sullivan - PIPPIN - Limelight Youth Theatre 9%
Cari Smith - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 12%
Savana Leveille - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 10%
Heather Ann Riddle - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 8%
Karol Cooper - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 12%
Jacki Marin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actor's Youth Theatre 9%
Kathi Miller and Brenda Moulder - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 8%
Mickey Bryce - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 8%
Pasha Yamotahari - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 6%
Danny Gorman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 6%
CJ O'Hara - NEWSIES - Actor's Youth Theatre 10%
Bobb Cooper - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 9%
Susan Gibson - AVENUE Q - Starlight Youth Theater 7%
Mickey Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 10%
Chris Hamby - DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE - TheaterWorks 10%
Van Rockwell - BOY GETS GIRL - Mesa Encore Theater 6%
Kenny Grossman - DOG SEES GOD - Spotlight Youth Theatre 21%
Carolyn Marie Wright - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 15%
Sandi Carll - ROBIN HOOD - TheaterWorks 11%
CJ O'Hara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 11%
Adam Berger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 9%
Elise Kurbat - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 5%
Mark Fearey - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 8%
Bruce Goolsby - NEWSIES - Actor's Youth Theatre 8%
Travis White - AVENUE Q - Starlight Community Theater 7%
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 8%
KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 7%
MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 6%
MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 10%
AVENUE Q - Starlight Community Theater 7%
LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 7%
THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 10%
DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE - TheaterWorks 7%
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Starlight Community Theater 7%
DOG SEES GOD - Spotlight Youth Theatre 12%
THE GREAT GATSBY - Chandler High School 11%
THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 11%
Nate Bertone - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 10%
Mickey Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 10%
Bobby Sample - WIZARD OF OZ - TheaterWorks 9%
Matt Brown - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theater 16%
Beth Sobotka - LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 12%
Bobby Sample - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 12%
Bryan Stewart - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 8%
Aaron McCaskill - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 7%
William Rippenkroeger - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 7%
Vincent Farley - JUNIE B JONES JR - Limelight Youth Theatre 9%
Oakley Rinehart - AVENUE Q SCHOOL EDITION - Starlight Community Theater 8%
Jared Barbee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 7%
Bryan Stewart - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 12%
Charlie Rabago - SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES - BLK BOX PHX 10%
Noah Weaver - SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES - BLK BOX PHX 7%
Maddie Sue Miller - SHREK - MCC Pac Musical Productions 6%
Domeneque Claude - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 5%
Luz Navarro - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mesa Encore Theatrer 5%
Faith Sterling - LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 10%
Terese Sanchez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 10%
Ava Newton - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 9%
Rebecca Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 13%
Alexandra Utpadel - ANTIGONE - Now & Then Creative Company 10%
Veronica Spector - DEAR RUTH - Hale Centre Theatre 8%
