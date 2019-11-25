BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Phoenix Awards!

Article Pixel Nov. 25, 2019  
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Phoenix:

Best Actor in a Musical
Nicholas Hambruch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 8%
 Kade Bailey - NEWSIES - Hale Centre Theatre 6%
 Seth Tucker - PARADE - Arizona Regional Theatre 6%

Best Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)
Trevar Howell - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 9%
 Anand Khalsa - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 7%
 Casey Likes - LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 6%

Best Actor in a Play
Seth Tucker - I AM MY OWN WIFE - BLK BOX PHX 8%
 Andrew Driggers - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Starlight Community Theater 6%
 Will Hightower - CASH ON DELIVERY - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

Best Actor in a Play (Youth Production)
Andy Wissink - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 11%
 Carson Robles - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Mountain View High School 7%
 William Rippenkroeger - AVENUE Q - Starlight Community Theater 7%

Best Actress in a Musical
Katie Lambert - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 8%
 Taryn Cantrell - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 7%
 Issie Ocampo - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Brelby Theatre Company 5%

Best Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)
Kayla King - LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 5%
 Devorah Coon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actor's Youth Theatre 4%
 Zoie Moller - 13 - Spotlight Youth Theatre 4%

Best Actress in a Play
Brittney Watson - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - Stray Cat Theatre 5%
 Ashley Letizia - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 5%
 Sarah Stinocher - OUR TOWN - Zao Theatre 4%

Best Actress in a Play (Youth Production)
Ali Giordano - DOG SEES GOD - Spotlight Youth Theatre 10%
 Shayla Forero - WILLY WONKA - Limelight Youth Theatre 9%
 Charlize Cornejo - THE GREAT GATSBY - Chandler High School 8%

Best Choreography
James Kinney - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 7%
 Nicholas Flores - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mesa Encore Theatre 7%
 Ashley Harkey - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 6%

Best Choreography (Youth Production)
Nathalie Velasquez - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 11%
 Paul Pederson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 9%
 Audrey Sullivan - PIPPIN - Limelight Youth Theatre 9%

Best Costume Design
Cari Smith - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 12%
 Savana Leveille - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 10%
 Heather Ann Riddle - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 8%

Best Costume Design (Youth Production)
Karol Cooper - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 12%
 Jacki Marin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actor's Youth Theatre 9%
 Kathi Miller and Brenda Moulder - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 8%

Best Director of a Musical
Mickey Bryce - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 8%
 Pasha Yamotahari - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 6%
 Danny Gorman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 6%

Best Director of a Musical (Youth Production)
CJ O'Hara - NEWSIES - Actor's Youth Theatre 10%
 Bobb Cooper - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 9%
 Susan Gibson - AVENUE Q - Starlight Youth Theater 7%

Best Director of a Play
Mickey Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 10%
 Chris Hamby - DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE - TheaterWorks 10%
 Van Rockwell - BOY GETS GIRL - Mesa Encore Theater 6%

Best Director of a Play (Youth Production)
Kenny Grossman - DOG SEES GOD - Spotlight Youth Theatre 21%
 Carolyn Marie Wright - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 15%
 Sandi Carll - ROBIN HOOD - TheaterWorks 11%

Best Music Direction
CJ O'Hara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 11%
 Adam Berger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 9%
 Elise Kurbat - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 5%

Best Music Direction (Youth Production)
Mark Fearey - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 8%
 Bruce Goolsby - NEWSIES - Actor's Youth Theatre 8%
 Travis White - AVENUE Q - Starlight Community Theater 7%

Best Musical
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 8%
 KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 7%
 MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 6%

Best Musical (Youth Production)
MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 10%
 AVENUE Q - Starlight Community Theater 7%
 LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 7%

Best Play
THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 10%
 DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE - TheaterWorks 7%
 IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Starlight Community Theater 7%

Best Play (Youth Production)
DOG SEES GOD - Spotlight Youth Theatre 12%
 THE GREAT GATSBY - Chandler High School 11%
 THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 11%

Best Scenic Design
Nate Bertone - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 10%
 Mickey Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 10%
 Bobby Sample - WIZARD OF OZ - TheaterWorks 9%

Best Scenic Design (Youth Production)
Matt Brown - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theater 16%
 Beth Sobotka - LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 12%
 Bobby Sample - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 12%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Bryan Stewart - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 8%
 Aaron McCaskill - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 7%
 William Rippenkroeger - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 7%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)
Vincent Farley - JUNIE B JONES JR - Limelight Youth Theatre 9%
 Oakley Rinehart - AVENUE Q SCHOOL EDITION - Starlight Community Theater 8%
 Jared Barbee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 7%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Bryan Stewart - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 12%
 Charlie Rabago - SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES - BLK BOX PHX 10%
 Noah Weaver - SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES - BLK BOX PHX 7%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Maddie Sue Miller - SHREK - MCC Pac Musical Productions 6%
 Domeneque Claude - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 5%
 Luz Navarro - IN THE HEIGHTS - Mesa Encore Theatrer 5%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)
Faith Sterling - LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 10%
 Terese Sanchez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 10%
 Ava Newton - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 9%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Rebecca Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 13%
 Alexandra Utpadel - ANTIGONE - Now & Then Creative Company 10%
 Veronica Spector - DEAR RUTH - Hale Centre Theatre 8%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Phoenix Awards!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW

  • Deborah Allen Surprised With Proclamation From Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Celebrating 40 Years In Music
  • Wale Releases GEMINI (2 SIDES)
  • Todd Graham's Debut Comedy Album BUSTIN' LOOSE! To Be Released This July
  • Bat For Lashes Announces Album LOST GIRLS Out 9/6
  • G. Love Announces 2nd Annual Cape Cod Rhythm & Blues Festival Lineup
  • Limited Tickets Go On General Sale For Madonna Madame X Tour: The London Palladium Shows Previously Announced