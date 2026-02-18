Phoenix Chorale to Debut at MIM Music Theater This Spring

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Performances at Trinity Cathedral and the Musical Instrument Museum will feature sacred works for Holy Week and a spring-themed program marking the ensemble’s MIM debut.

The Phoenix Chorale will present two immersive spring programs: CHANT AND POLYPHONY in March at Trinity Cathedral and BLOOM in April at the Musical Instrument Museum Music Theater. The concerts explore sacred repertoire and seasonal works in acoustically resonant settings across the Valley.

Together, the programs frame a season of intimate listening, from Gregorian chant and sacred polyphony to spring-inspired choral works performed by members of the Grammy-winning ensemble.

CHANT AND POLYPHONY

Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, March 22 at 3:00 PM

Trinity Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix

Guest ensemble: Floriani

Tickets: $47.50 adults, $41.50 senior/military, $22.50 youth

phoenixchorale.org

CHANT AND POLYPHONY is a contemplative Holy Week program weaving Gregorian chant, spoken meditations, and sacred choral works spanning five centuries. The repertoire includes music by Giorgio Allegri, Pau Casals, Carlo Gesualdo, Marc’ Antonio Ingegneri, Antonio Lotti, Francis Poulenc, John Sanders, and others. The performance is structured as a ritual experience rather than a traditional concert.

Guest ensemble Floriani, known for its focus on Gregorian chant and early sacred music, joins Phoenix Chorale for the program. The ensemble approaches chant as a living art form, emphasizing vocal unity and resonance within sacred space.

“Chant and Polyphony is not merely a concert but a ritual experience,” said Chris Gabbitas, Artistic Director of Phoenix Chorale. “A profound meditation on penitence and salvation that traces the emotional arc of Holy Week, moving between darkness and light. With chant and spoken meditations anchoring sacred works across centuries, and with Floriani adding mystery and grandeur as musicians move through the sacred space, the experience invites both performers and listeners to dwell in the space between human frailty and divine mercy.”

The program will also be performed in Tucson on Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at 6:30 PM at St. Augustine Cathedral.

BLOOM

Thursday, April 30 at 7:30 PM

Musical Instrument Museum Music Theater

4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix

Tickets: $51.50 and $61.50

mim.org

Phoenix Chorale will make its debut at the Musical Instrument Museum Music Theater with BLOOM, a one-night-only program celebrating renewal and spring. The performance features ten singers from the ensemble and is curated and conducted by Assistant Conductor Tom Peterson.

The repertoire draws on texts by Shakespeare and e e Cummings and includes works inspired by China and the Scottish Highlands, alongside Italian madrigals and English dance forms. Tickets for BLOOM are available exclusively through the Musical Instrument Museum.