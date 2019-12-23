Final Week To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Phoenix:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actor in a Play (Youth Production)
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)
Best Actress in a Play
Best Actress in a Play (Youth Production)
Best Choreography
Best Choreography (Youth Production)
Best Costume Design
Best Costume Design (Youth Production)
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Musical (Youth Production)
Best Director of a Play
Best Director of a Play (Youth Production)
Best Music Direction
Best Music Direction (Youth Production)
Best Musical
Best Musical (Youth Production)
Best Play
Best Play (Youth Production)
Best Scenic Design
Best Scenic Design (Youth Production)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Nicholas Hambruch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 14%
Zac Bushman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 7%
Kade Bailey - NEWSIES - Hale Centre Theatre 4%
Trevar Howell - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 8%
Anand Khalsa - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 6%
Brandt Norris - PIPPIN - Limelight Youth Theatre 6%
Rapheal Hamilton - AND IN THIS CORNER CASIUS CLAY - Childsplay 9%
Seth Tucker - I AM MY OWN WIFE - BLK BOX PHX 6%
Andrew Driggers - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Starlight Community Theater 6%
Andy Wissink - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 14%
William Rippenkroeger - AVENUE Q - Starlight Community Theater 7%
Carson Robles - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Mountain View High School 6%
Katie Lambert - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 20%
Lisa Franklin - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 18%
Issie Ocampo - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Brelby Theatre Company 5%
Katie Wright - PIPPIN - Actor's Youth Theatre 4%
Devorah Coon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actor's Youth Theatre 4%
Jazmin Moehring - GYPSY - Spotlight Youth Theatre 4%
Debra Ann Byrd - OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company 10%
Cynitta Agent - AND IN THIS CORNER CASSIUS CLAY - Childsplay 8%
Ashley Letizia - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 5%
Charlize Cornejo - THE GREAT GATSBY - Chandler High School 11%
Ali Giordano - DOG SEES GOD - Spotlight Youth Theatre 10%
Kate Williams - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 10%
James Kinney - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 8%
Stephen Casey - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 8%
Ashley Harkey - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 6%
Nathalie Velasquez - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 11%
Audrey Sullivan - PIPPIN - Limelight Youth Theatre 9%
Paul Pederson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 8%
Cari Smith - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 19%
Heather Ann Riddle - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 10%
Savana Leveille - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 8%
Karol Cooper - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 12%
Kathi Miller and Brenda Moulder - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 9%
Jacki Marin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actor's Youth Theatre 9%
Mickey Bryce - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 8%
Stephen Casey - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 6%
Danny Gorman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 6%
CJ O'Hara - NEWSIES - Actor's Youth Theatre 10%
Bobb Cooper - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 10%
Susan Gibson - AVENUE Q - Starlight Youth Theater 5%
Mickey Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 10%
Chris Hamby - DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE - TheaterWorks 8%
Michael Jerome Johnson - AND IN THIS CORNER CASSIUS CLAY - Childsplay 6%
Carolyn Marie Wright - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 21%
Kenny Grossman - DOG SEES GOD - Spotlight Youth Theatre 19%
Sandi Carll - ROBIN HOOD - TheaterWorks 12%
CJ O'Hara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 11%
Adam Berger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 8%
Nathaniel Beliveau - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 7%
Mark Fearey - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 9%
Bruce Goolsby - NEWSIES - Actor's Youth Theatre 7%
Travis White - AVENUE Q - Starlight Community Theater 7%
KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 15%
SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 10%
MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 8%
MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 11%
AVENUE Q - Starlight Community Theater 7%
LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 6%
OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company 12%
THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 10%
DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE - TheaterWorks 6%
THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 16%
DOG SEES GOD - Spotlight Youth Theatre 11%
THE GREAT GATSBY - Chandler High School 11%
Nate Bertone - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 10%
Mickey Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 9%
Bobby Sample - WIZARD OF OZ - TheaterWorks 9%
Bobby Sample - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 14%
Mike Rippenkroeger and Michelle Johnston - AVENUE Q SCHOOL EDITION - Starlight Community Theater 13%
Beth Sobotka - LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 12%
William Rippenkroeger - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 9%
Bryan Stewart - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 8%
Joseph Cavazos - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 8%
Vincent Farley - JUNIE B JONES JR - Limelight Youth Theatre 9%
Jared Barbee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 7%
Kyle Hoffmaster - LES MISERABLES - Chaparral High School 7%
Bryan Stewart - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 11%
Charlie Rabago - SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES - BLK BOX PHX 8%
Jeff Deglow - AS YOU LIKE IT - Southwest Shakespeare Company 8%
Susan Gibson - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 8%
Ashley White - NEWSIES - Hale Centre Theatre 6%
Megan Gardener - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 6%
Terese Sanchez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 10%
Ava Newton - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 9%
Faith Sterling - LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 9%
Natalie Andrews - OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company 14%
Rebecca Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 11%
Tess Jenkins - ANTIGONE - Now & Then Creative Company 9%
