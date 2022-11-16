Feature: THE OTHER SIDE OF THE SEA- Acts Of Conscience And Support On Behalf Of The People Of Ukraine

The tragedy and trauma of Ukraine are a renewed reminder of the continued pattern of assaults by rogue nations against the foundations of freedom and democracy.

Many are moved to tears and condemnation of the atrocities.

Others take concerted action.

Such is the case with film maker Hsuan-Yu Pan, whose passion for and commitment to the advancement of humanity is now reflected in a new documentary focused on the plight of the Ukrainian people.

In THE OTHER SIDE OF THE SEA, Pan captures the human dimensions of the war against Ukraine through the eyes and voices of Ukrainians who, even since the collapse of the Soviet Union, found refuge, home, and meaning in the United States. Their hearts and souls retain unbreakable connection with those who have remained. The narratives of these witnesses to history are intensely moving.

Pan also seizes the moment to record in her film the dedication and sacrifice of the community of immigrant artists and musicians in New York City who have banded together to raise awareness about the costs of the war and the scale of the humanitarian crisis. In their homes and on the streets, they raise their voices. Pan reveals how, notwithstanding the distance across the sea, how the artistic community uses their pianos and paintbrushes as instruments of communication, protest, and change.

In the words of Alex Pryrodny, one of the featured performers in the film whose touching performance accentuates the film's message, "You cannot ignore injustice or something bad happening in other parts of the world." In his case and that of his compatriots, art, as demonstrated in this film, is a powerful vehicle for action and consciousness-raising.

A crowdfunding campaign on SEED & SPARK is currently under way through November 20th to support post-production costs including editing, color correction, audio mixing, and music rights.

On December 16th, the film will premiere at an in-person multimedia event at the Soapbox Gallery in New York, which will include performances by pianist Alex Pryrodny and Taiwanese performance artist Julia Hsia.The event can be joined online by people both within and outside of New York.

Hsuan Yu Pan ~ https://www.panvideo.net/

Venue: Soapbox Gallery ~ 636 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY ~ https://www.soapboxgallery.org/