FULLY COMMITTED Opens at The Fountain Hills Theater

A fabulous one-man tour de force, Fully Committed opens at Fountain Hills Theater.

In this devastatingly funny comedy, Sam, a struggling actor who earns a living taking reservations for one of Manhattan's high-end food temples - once known as restaurants - answering with not one or two but three different phones, gives voice to more than 40 characters, among them the harried but even-tempered central character, Sam. Coercion, threats, bribes, histrionics - a cast of desperate callers will stop at nothing in their zeal to land a prime reservation, or the right table. While juggling scheming socialites, name-dropping wannabes, fickle celebrities and egomaniacal bosses, can Sam manage to look out for himself?

Sam, an aspiring New York actor, who shares a basement cranny with the building's plumbing system, is working the phone bank on his own today. Down here, in the bowels of the building, Sam goes mano a mano with all those whining, belligerent, and otherwise insufferable patrons demanding royal treatment. And when the house phones ring, he also has to deal with the narcissistic chef, the prima donna maître d', and other self-important superiors quick to take advantage of his good nature.

In between the reservation calls -like Gwyneth Paltrow, who orders a "locally-sourced, no-fat, no-salt, no-dairy, no-sugar, no-chicken, no-meat, no-fish, no-soy, no-rice, no-foam, no-corn tasting menu" for 15 people - the phone lines also light up with news that Sam's best frenemy has a callback for a role at Lincoln Center. To rub it in, his agent tells him he just doesn't have the cojones for the roles he's been going up for. And then there's poor old Dad, recently widowed, who calls from Ohio hoping against hope that Sam will make it to his empty home for Christmas.

All these roles - 40 of them are played by one incredibly versatile actor.

Fully Committed stars Patrick Walsh as Sam.

About Patrick -

Currently serving as the Associate Artistic Director for the Southwest Shakespeare Company and Director of Arts Education for Mesa Public Schools, Patrick Walsh holds an MFA from the University of Arizona in Theatre Direction and a BA in Theatre Education from Arizona State University. Patrick's directing credits include, The Mystery of Irma Vep, Frankenstein, Hysteria, Sense and Sensibility, Or, Romeo and Juliet (Southwest Shakespeare Company), Enemy of the People, The Intelligent Jenny Chow (Mesa Community College), Fool for Love, The Elephant Man (University of Arizona), Pippin, Greater Tuna, Crimes of the Heart, Talk Radio, The Tempest, Taming of the Shrew, and A Mid Summer's Night Dream. Acting credits include, A Mid Summer Night's Dream, Greater Tuna, A Chorus line, Romeo and Juliet, Lunch Hour, Talk Radio, Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, Dames at Sea, My One and Only, Godspell, The Shadow Box, and Photograph 51. Patrick has also served as scenic designer, technical director and props designer for a number of Metro Phoenix Theatre companies as well as a production company member for the Utah Shakespearean Festival for 11 seasons. Patrick recently received the Best Professional Directing recognition from the Broadway world Regional Awards for Southwest Shakespeare Companies production of Romeo and Juliet and an Arizona nomination for Mesa Community Colleges production of The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow.

Fully Committed is produced by Meghan Ramos and directed Peter J. Hill

Fully Committed will play Jan 3 - 19, 2020. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rate discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 12:00PM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.

Fully Committed

is presented through Special Arrangement with Dramatist Play Service

Fountain Hills Theater presents 3 regularly scheduled seasons of productions in their two theaters. The Theater's year-round offering includes Mainstage, Mainstage Too!, and Youth productions. Additionally, special events, community outreach, and educational arts programming for our youth is also offered. The Mainstage (often called the "big") theater seats 130 and is devoted to medium and large-scale popular musicals and plays including the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway. No seat is more than 35 feet from the stage. The Youth/Mainstage Too! (also called the "little" theater) is a smaller, more intimate 90-seat, thrust style auditorium that offers thought-provoking, inspiring and sometimes challenging productions including Broadway musicals, original plays, musicals, and art works. Most of the youth productions are performed in the more intimate, smaller theater. Both stages often run productions concurrently. Special events are offered throughout the season on both stages as well as in community centers. The Theater has been in operation as a professionally-directed community theater for over 30 years. The Mission of Fountain Hills Theater is "to engage, inspire and entertain diverse audiences, train and support our youth, and celebrate the essential power of the performing arts." Fountain Hills Theater is a 501(c)(3) organization. All gifts are tax deductible. The Theater is 100% funded by ticket sales and donations. Volunteer opportunities are available. Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. Phone: 480.837.9661. Fax: 480.837.5972. The Box Office is open Tues.- Sat. 12pm-5pm (closed Sun. and Mon.). The website is fhtaz.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You