EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL To Be Unleashed On Downtown Glendale

The Brelby Theatre Company, located in Historic Downtown Glendale, is dying with excitement to present the Evil Dead The Musical. Combining elements of the cult classic films The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness, the result is one of the craziest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time. With book and lyrics by George Reinblatt, music by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris and George Reinblatt, music supervision by Frank Cipolla, additional lyrics by Christopher Bond, and additional music by Rob Daleman, this campy comedy is sure to be a chilling good time.

Five college students make a spring break trip to an abandoned cabin in the woods, but their good times are derailed when they accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. Our unlikely hero, housewares employee turned demon slayer Ash, must save the day with nothing but his wits and a chainsaw. Expect bad jokes, catchy tunes, and plenty of dismembered limbs.

"This musical is unlike anything I've ever worked on before. It's 50% spoof of and 50% love letter to the movies... and 1000% ridiculous," says director Brian Maticic. "The dialogue is at times brilliantly irreverent and at other incredibly low brow and bawdy. If audiences have even 1/10th the fun I've had working on this, it will be an experience they'll remember forever." Music Director Helen Morris adds, "You'll be caught off guard by the music and the jokes in the songs at the most perfect, and yet, most unexpected times. Prepare to be on the edge of your seat from the brilliant execution & timing throughout this production." Join us in the splash zone for a fully immersive experience. There will be blood. Oh, yes, there will be blood (and Brelby ponchos!).

**Due to language, subject matter, and the aforementioned copious amounts of blood, this show is not recommended for children, the squeamish, or the faint of heart.**

Evil Dead The Musical features direction by Brian Maticic and music direction by Helen Morris, with performances by Cameron Bloom as Ash, Karla Benitez Orellana as Linda, Issie Ocampo as Cheryl, Ben Cleaveland as Scott, Kevin Fenderson as Ed, Jaraliese Albeza as Annie, Clayton Caufman as Jake, and Sarah Bary as Shelly.

BOX OFFICE: Show dates are Sept 27-28, Oct 4-5, 11-12 @ 7:30 p.m.

Sept 28-29, Oct 5-6, 12-13 @ 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available for $25, and can be purchased by visiting the official website at http://brelby.com/. Admission to Evil Dead The Musical is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription; further details can be found at http://brelby.com/showgo/. The Brelby Playhouse is located at 7154 N 58th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301





