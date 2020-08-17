Drive In Theatre BROADWAY JUKEBOX Announced At Fountain Hills Theater

Copperstate Productions has announced the return of Broadway Jukebox, the world's first and only interactive Broadway musical.

Copperstate Productions has announced the return of Broadway Jukebox, the world's first and only interactive Broadway musical. This high energy, original musical revue will be presented weekends September 18th through October 10th on the FHT Drive-In Theater stage. Patrons will remain safely in their cars while enjoying a live theater experience.

Meant to be enjoyed by the whole family, Broadway Jukebox's drive-in presentation is a way to ensure "the show must go on," even in times of challenge. Says Peter J. Hill, "After having been shuttered since March 26, it is only natural that our patrons and actors throughout the Valley are craving social interaction, yet will hesitate to participate in social gatherings as our state reopens. Broadway Jukebox in FHT's Drive-in Theatre is our exciting contribution to begin easing back with a one-of-a-kind experience for both performers and audience."

Reminiscent of drive-in movie theatres of the past, but with an important twist, Broadway Jukebox's Drive-in Theatre attendees will enjoy the live production from the comfort of their vehicles. Some of the Valley's best performers will entertain on the specially constructed outdoor stage, provided by sponsor, Kern Entertainment. The sound for the production will be broadcast on an FM closed-circuit radio signal through their vehicles' sound system.

When no two shows are ever the same, it can be - to put it mildly - a challenge. As exciting for the performers as it is for the audience, a great part of the show takes place backstage out of the audience's sight. Broadway Jukebox requires an amazing cast of actors whose versatility is put to the test each night as they adapt to the demands of each evening's audience. During the half hour before curtain, the cast collects audience members' jukebox selections for the evening. Those selections are then carried backstage where the choices are quickly tallied and the most requested songs are compiled. With the help of the staff, songs are frantically put in dramatic and comedic order, divided by style, duets and ensemble numbers and then with literally only minutes to go until curtain, the final list is copied on to a giant whiteboard which is posted backstage, just in time for the cast to make their first entrance!

Broadway Jukebox returns to Fountain Hills after several successful productions throughout the Valley. Created in 1999 by Valley veteran Peter J. Hill, Broadway Jukebox was awarded Best Production by the AriZoni Awards and recognized as Outstanding Production of the year by The Mesa Tribune and The Arizona Republic.

Broadway Jukebox is produced by Copperstate Productions, created and directed by Peter J. Hill, choreographed by Noel Irick and musically directed and accompanied by Jay Melberg. Broadway Jukebox stars Lacey Dixon, Victoria Fairclough, Alex Gonzalez, Peter J. Hill, Noel Irick and Michael Wallot.

Broadway Jukebox is a great and safe way to spend an evening with family, friends or co-workers. Broadway Jukebox will play Sept 18 through Oct 10, 2020 on the Drive-In Theater Stage of Fountain Hills Theater. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM. Tickets are $45.00 per carload. (A carload is defined as the number of seatbelts in any given vehicle.)

All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 and at our website at www.fhtaz.org. Limited Box Office hours are 12pm-2pm Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Copperstate Productions Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (602) 909-4579.

