Disenchanted Author To Appear At Fountain Hills Theater

Fountain Hills Theater is proud to announce that the author of the current Arizona premiere of the hit musical Disenchanted will be attending the May 24th performance. Mr. Giacino will be accompanied by Fiely Matias, the production's original off-Broadway director. Both creators will remain following the performance for a talk back in which they will answer the audience's questions and audience members will have the opportunity to meet The Princess Posse that stars in the FHT production.

Dennis T. Giacino - A full member of the DGA (Dramatists Guild of America), Giacino co-created and wrote the book, music, and lyrics for the Off-Broadway musical hit 'Disenchanted!' The Huffington Post hails 'DIS!' as "Funny and a touch wicked!" Italy's Musical Magazine raves that Giacino's work is "Ingenious!" and "Brilliant!" Playbill named 'DIS!' as one of NYC's 'Unforgettable Theatre Experiences - 2014').

Giacino's 'Disenchanted!' has performed to critical acclaim and sold out engagements in New York City (with award nominations from the Lucille Lortel Awards, the Outer Critics Circle for 'Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical,' and the Off Broadway Alliance for 'Best New Musical').

'DIS!' has also played to SROs and raves in cities and towns around North America including Los Angeles, Toronto, Orlando, San Fran Bay Area, Chicago, Nashville, Calgary, Hartford, Minneapolis, San Antonio, St. Louis, Tampa, Philadelphia, Edmonton, Omaha, and New Jersey (where the show won the 2010 NJ Playwrights Contest).

Internationally, Giacino's work on 'DIS!' has garnered successful runs in the on a North American tour, throughout the U.K., on three National Italy tours (where the show won 'Best Musical' at the MINDIE Awards), Australia, New Zealand, Paris France, Argentina, Beijing China, and the Dominican Republic (where the show was nominated for a Premios Soberano Award for 'Best Musical of the Year').



Giacino's musical and comedy works have been performed on five continents to sold out houses and rave reviews including productions in Australia and New Zealand, Europe, China and Singapore, South America, USA and Canada, and on cruise ships around the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico.

Fiely Matias - co-created and directed the award-nominated NYC Off-Broadway production of 'Disenchanted!' He has also directed sold-out, raved about productions of 'DIS!' in Orlando (2011 - 2013), Los Angeles (2013), Missouri (2012), the San Francisco Bay Area (2013), the out-of-town tryout in Tampa (2014), as well as the original New York City workshop (2009) and staged readings (2012).

Awards for Matias' directorial work include 'Best National Show' (Daily City News, 'Disenchanted!') 'Best Musical' and 'Best Comedy' (USA National GLBT Theatre Festival), 'Best Comedy' (Ottawa Fringe Theatre Festival), Producers Award (Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival), and 'Best of Fest' at the Orlando, San Francisco, and Saskatoon Fringe Theatre Fests.

Most recently, Matias directed the successful Seattle premiere workshop of Jacques LaMarre's dark comedy 'My Vhite House Christmas Spashial with Melanie (Live From Trump Tower).' Up next: Matias is currently working on two new musical projects with Giacino as well as collaborating on works showcasing throughout the Pacific Northwestern USA.

A longtime member of AEA (Actors Equity Association), Matias has performed at theaters throughout the USA, Canada, and internationally. He originated the role of the Asp in 'Annie 2' at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC and has toured throughout North America with IMAGO Theatre Mask Ensemble.

About Disenchanted; Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs 'em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that is anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know. When these royal renegades toss off their tiaras, this hilariously subversive, not-for-the-kiddies musical cleverly reveals what really happened 'ever after'!

OMFG! (Oh, My Fairy Godmother!) Disenchanted!, the Off-Broadway production played to sold out houses, rave reviews, and several NYC award nominations including 'Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical' (Outer Critics Circle Awards), 'Best New Off-Broadway Musical' (Off Broadway Alliance Awards), and two Lucille Lortel Awards nominations ('Best Lead Actress' and 'Best Featured Actress'). 'DIS!' also received a nod from Playbill, making the list of 'Best of the Year - 2014'

Disenchanted! is produced by Leah Klein, directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Robin Peterson and choreographed by Noel Irick. It stars Brandi Bigley, Elizabeth Bridgewater, Breanna Ghostone, Erica Glenn, Juli Gore, Ariana Iniguez, Tina Khalil, Leah Klein, Anna Sell and Kori Stearns

Disenchanted! will play May 10 - 26, 2019. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $30.00 for Adults and $12.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday and Saturday performances. Group rates and student rush discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 12:00PM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Friday and 10:00am-5:00pm on Saturdays. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.





