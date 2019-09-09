Diablo Ballet Announces 26th Season

Diablo Ballet's programming for the 2019-2020 season presents breathtaking performances of classic ballets by George Balanchine and Val Caniparoli and stunning contemporary works by today's top award-winning choreographers, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Penny Saunders, and Stanton Welch.

A Swingin' Holiday & More opens the season with two perennial holiday favorites, A Swinging' Holiday, by Broadway choreographer Sean Kelly (Associate Director of An American in Paris), and a reimagined rendition of another holiday classic, The Nutcracker Suite. Accompanied live by the 16-piece Diablo Ballet Swing Orchestra under conductor, Greg Sudmeier, A Swingin' Holiday will have new dances added as it returns to the stage. In addition to Diablo Ballet's annual holiday sold-out hit, take an adventurous journey with Clara as she and her family are swept away in mischief and magic on Christmas Eve at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco's Nob Hill. Created especially for Diablo Ballet by master choreographer, Julia Adam, this imaginative twist on the timeless tale of The Nutcracker will delight all members of the family.

After the final November performance, company dancer Rosselyn Ramirez will retire from the stage. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Ms. Ramirez joined Diablo Ballet in 2011 after dancing with the Ballet Classico de Camara and Ballet National de Caracas Teatro. During her time with Diablo Ballet, she has performed in George Balanchine's Apollo, in works by Julia Adam, Val Caniparoli, Robert Dekkers and principal roles in the classical ballet repertoire including Odette in the White Swan Pas de Deux from Swan Lake. Ms. Ramirez has performed in Uruguay and Cuba and was a guest artist at the 21st Festival of Ballet in Havana, Cuba.

The second program of the season Balanchine & Beyond will feature the playful romantic Who Cares? by George Balanchine, highlighting eight songs George Gershwin composed between 1924 and 1931; a sweeping duet Berceuse by Penny Saunders; a lyrical Bach Suite for Strings by Sally Streets; Victor Hugo's tale of love and loyalty, the bravura Esmeralda Pas de Deux, variations and Coda; and Diablo Ballet dancer Michael Wells will make his choreographic debut with Forward Thinking with music composed and performed live by Justin Levitt.

The 26th season of performances will continue with Coppélia -- a charming, lighthearted, romantic comedy in three acts staged by Artistic Director, Lauren Jonas, and company Regisseur, Joanna Berman. Considered one of the best-loved classical ballets, the delightful tale of Coppélia features a doll that comes to life with a dash of magic. Accompanied live by the Diablo Symphony Orchestra under Music Director and Conductor, Matilda Hofman, the vibrant comedic ballet will be set to the luscious score by Léo Delibes with dazzling sets and costumes.

The season will conclude with Celebrated Masters, featuring the timeless fairytale, The Sleeping Beauty's wedding Pas de Deux, variations and Coda with the glorious score by Tchaikovsky. The poignant Cylindrical Shadows by award-winning choreographer, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa; Australian choreographer and Artistic Director of Houston Ballet, Stanton Welch's sweeping contemporary ballet, Orange; and the duet from Book of Alleged Dances by Val Caniparoli.

Immediately following the November, February and May performances, ticket holders are invited to stay for a post-performance dessert and coffee reception where you can meet and mingle with the dancers.

A Swingin' Holiday & More performs November 8 at 8 pm, November 9 at 2 pm & 8 pm and November 10 at 2 pm. Location: Del Valle Theatre, 1963 Tice Valley Boulevard, Walnut Creek

Balanchine & Beyond performs February 7 at 8 pm and February 8 at 2 pm & 8 pm. Location: Del Valle Theatre, 1963 Tice Valley Boulevard, Walnut Creek

Coppélia performs March 20 at 6:30 pm and March 21 at 2 pm & 6 pm. Location: Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek

Celebrated Masters performs May 1 at 8 pm and May 2 at 2 pm & 8 pm. Location: Del Valle Theatre, 1963 Tice Valley Boulevard, Walnut Creek

Season Subscriptions are available. Please visit www.diabloballet.org for information or to subscribe. Single tickets are on sale now and are $15-$52. For tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit www.lesherartscenter.org. For more information, visit www.diabloballet.org.





