December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Phoenix Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Phoenix:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actor in a Play (Youth Production)
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)
Best Actress in a Play
Best Actress in a Play (Youth Production)
Best Choreography
Best Choreography (Youth Production)
Best Costume Design
Best Costume Design (Youth Production)
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Musical (Youth Production)
Best Director of a Play
Best Director of a Play (Youth Production)
Best Music Direction
Best Music Direction (Youth Production)
Best Musical
Best Musical (Youth Production)
Best Play
Best Play (Youth Production)
Best Scenic Design
Best Scenic Design (Youth Production)
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)
Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)
Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Nicholas Hambruch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 7%
Kade Bailey - NEWSIES - Hale Centre Theatre 5%
Zac Bushman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 5%
Trevar Howell - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 9%
Casey Likes - LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 6%
Brandt Norris - PIPPIN - Limelight Youth Theatre 6%
Rapheal Hamilton - AND IN THIS CORNER CASIUS CLAY - Childsplay 9%
Seth Tucker - I AM MY OWN WIFE - BLK BOX PHX 7%
Andrew Driggers - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Starlight Community Theater 6%
Andy Wissink - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 14%
William Rippenkroeger - AVENUE Q - Starlight Community Theater 7%
Jack Taylor - DOG SEES GOD - Spotlight Youth Theatre 6%
Katie Lambert - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 11%
Lisa Franklin - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 10%
Issie Ocampo - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Brelby Theatre Company 7%
Katie Wright - PIPPIN - Actor's Youth Theatre 5%
Devorah Coon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actor's Youth Theatre 4%
Jazmin Moehring - GYPSY - Spotlight Youth Theatre 4%
Cynitta Agent - AND IN THIS CORNER CASSIUS CLAY - Childsplay 7%
Debra Ann Byrd - OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company 6%
Ashley Letizia - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 6%
Charlize Cornejo - THE GREAT GATSBY - Chandler High School 12%
Ali Giordano - DOG SEES GOD - Spotlight Youth Theatre 10%
Kate Williams - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 10%
Stephen Casey - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 7%
Lindsay Tejera - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 6%
James Kinney - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 6%
Nathalie Velasquez - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 11%
Audrey Sullivan - PIPPIN - Limelight Youth Theatre 9%
Paul Pederson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 8%
Cari Smith - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 12%
Savana Leveille - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 10%
Heather Ann Riddle - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 8%
Karol Cooper - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 13%
Jacki Marin - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Actor's Youth Theatre 9%
Kathi Miller and Brenda Moulder - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 8%
Mickey Bryce - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 8%
Danny Gorman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 5%
Pasha Yamotahari - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 5%
Bobb Cooper - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 10%
CJ O'Hara - NEWSIES - Actor's Youth Theatre 10%
Susan Gibson - AVENUE Q - Starlight Youth Theater 6%
Mickey Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 10%
Chris Hamby - DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE - TheaterWorks 9%
Michael Jerome Johnson - AND IN THIS CORNER CASSIUS CLAY - Childsplay 6%
Carolyn Marie Wright - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 21%
Kenny Grossman - DOG SEES GOD - Spotlight Youth Theatre 19%
Sandi Carll - ROBIN HOOD - TheaterWorks 11%
CJ O'Hara - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 11%
Adam Berger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 8%
Nathaniel Beliveau - SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 6%
Mark Fearey - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 9%
Bruce Goolsby - NEWSIES - Actor's Youth Theatre 8%
Travis White - AVENUE Q - Starlight Community Theater 7%
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 8%
MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 8%
SISTER ACT - Arizona Broadway Theatre 7%
MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 11%
AVENUE Q - Starlight Community Theater 7%
LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 6%
THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 11%
OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company 8%
DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE - TheaterWorks 6%
THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Valley Youth Theatre 17%
DOG SEES GOD - Spotlight Youth Theatre 11%
THE GREAT GATSBY - Chandler High School 11%
Nate Bertone - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Arizona Broadway Theatre 10%
Mickey Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 10%
Bobby Sample - WIZARD OF OZ - TheaterWorks 9%
Bobby Sample - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 13%
Mike Rippenkroeger and Michelle Johnston - AVENUE Q SCHOOL EDITION - Starlight Community Theater 13%
Beth Sobotka - LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 13%
Bryan Stewart - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Zao Theatre 8%
William Rippenkroeger - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 8%
Joseph Cavazos - KINKY BOOTS - The Phoenix Theatre Company 7%
Vincent Farley - JUNIE B JONES JR - Limelight Youth Theatre 9%
Jared Barbee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 7%
Kyle Hoffmaster - LES MISERABLES - Chaparral High School 7%
Bryan Stewart - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 13%
Charlie Rabago - SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES - BLK BOX PHX 9%
Tyson Lund - SHREK - MCC Pac Musical Productions 7%
Maddie Sue Miller - SHREK - MCC Pac Musical Productions 6%
Susan Gibson - MAMMA MIA! - Starlight Community Theater 5%
Ashley White - NEWSIES - Hale Centre Theatre 5%
Terese Sanchez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TheaterWorks 10%
Faith Sterling - LES MISERABLES - Chandler High School 9%
Ava Newton - MATILDA - Valley Youth Theatre 8%
Rebecca Bryce - THE GREAT GATSBY - Zao Theatre 12%
Natalie Andrews - OTHELLO (ALL FEMALE) - Southwest Shakespeare Company 11%
Alexandra Utpadel - ANTIGONE - Now & Then Creative Company 9%
