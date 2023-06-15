Cirque Du Soleil Celebrates 39th Birthday With CIRQUE WEEK Footprint Center

Each year Cirque du Soleil celebrates its birthday with "Cirque Week," with special offers for all its shows around the globe. Phoenix is invited to join the celebrations June 15 - 26 with savings up to $25 for tickets to CORTEO at Footprint Center. To purchase visit cirquedusoleil.com/corteo

Founded just outside of Montreal in 1984 by former street performers Guy Laliberté and Gilles Ste-Croix, Cirque du Soleil's 39th birthday is on June 16.

﻿

Corteo, the most enchanting arena production from Cirque du Soleil is back in North America and heading to PHOENIX, set to charm audiences. This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal in April 2005. Since its creation, the show has amazed over 10 million spectators, in 20 countries, on 4 continents.

CORTEO will be presented at the FOOTPRINT CENTER, 201 E. Jefferson for 7 shows only from September 13 - 17, 2023.

Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.

The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.

In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer's eye view of the audience. An atmosphere like never seen before in Cirque du Soleil arena shows. The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains, which were hand painted, give a grandiose feel to the stage. This sets the tone for the poetry of Corteo.

Tickets for Corteo in Phoenix are available online at cirquedusoleil.com/corteo

Performance Schedule

Wednesday, September 13h, 2023 at 7:30pm

Thursday, September 14th, 2023 at 7:30pm

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 16th, 2023 at 3:30pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, September 17th, 2023 at 1pm & 5pm