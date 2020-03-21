Childsplay's WOW Gala Goes Virtual

Article Pixel Mar. 21, 2020  
Childsplay's WOW Gala Goes Virtual

In the wake of COVID-19, Childsplay has transformed its 2020 WOW Gala into a 10-day virtual event featuring multiple raffles, instant-win items and a large online silent auction full of unique jewelry, artwork and more. The virtual fundraiser will begin on Friday, March 27th at 8 a.m. and close on Sunday, April 5th at 6 p.m.

The impact of cancelling performances and Spring classes has a substantial impact on the 43-year-old theater company. Transforming this event to allow for virtual participation is crucial and Childsplay plans to make it a virtual event to remember!

For those looking to participate in the fun, and want to support keeping the arts in children's lives, you can register for the silent auction here: https://www.childsplayaz.org/WOW-GALA. Participation in all events can be done through your computer, tablet or phone.
Childsplay's WOW Gala Goes Virtual




Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Join Our Sondheim Disco Album Listening Party Today at 1PM EST & Win A Digital Download
  • Brex Arena Utsunomiya Scores A Slam Dunk With JBL Professional Networked Audio System
  • Japanese Theatre Screens All Audience Temperatures In Response To Coronavirus & Denies Entry If Over 37.5 Celsius
  • Global Roundup 3/6 - Olivier Award Nominations, BYE BYE BIRDIE at the Kennedy Center, and More!