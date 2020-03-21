Childsplay's WOW Gala Goes Virtual

In the wake of COVID-19, Childsplay has transformed its 2020 WOW Gala into a 10-day virtual event featuring multiple raffles, instant-win items and a large online silent auction full of unique jewelry, artwork and more. The virtual fundraiser will begin on Friday, March 27th at 8 a.m. and close on Sunday, April 5th at 6 p.m.



The impact of cancelling performances and Spring classes has a substantial impact on the 43-year-old theater company. Transforming this event to allow for virtual participation is crucial and Childsplay plans to make it a virtual event to remember!



For those looking to participate in the fun, and want to support keeping the arts in children's lives, you can register for the silent auction here: https://www.childsplayaz.org/WOW-GALA. Participation in all events can be done through your computer, tablet or phone.







Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You