Chandler Center For The Arts Announces Events For Hispanic Heritage Month

The two-hour program will be broadcast for the public free of charge on October 17 at 7 pm online.

Chandler Center for the Arts announces its events for Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrating the rich and vibrant culture of Mexico and Mexican-Americans.

Continuing its 21 year tradition of hosting the Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, the Center will record and broadcast the acclaimed mariachi ensembles Mariachi Tesoro de Tucson, Mariachi Corazon del Valle, Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ and singers from Herencia Mexicana. The two-hour program will be broadcast for the public free of charge on October 17 at 7 pm online at chandlercenter.org.

As part of the celebrations, Chandler Center for the Arts will host two exhibitions in the their visual arts galleries. Noted artists Frank Ybarra and Emily Costello present their joint exhibition, Al Son Que Me Toquen at the The Gallery at the CCA. The exhibition features vibrant, colorful paintings that capture everyday life and celebrate the pride of Mexican-Americans and is available for viewing October 10-November 14.

At the same time, the Vision Gallery presents Los Americanx, featuring the dramatic black and white photography of Edgar Cardenas. The exhibition explores Mexican Americans' ideas of identity through interplay of light and shadow and the contrasting personalities of Cardenas' subject matter.

All Chandler Center for the Arts exhibitions and performances for Hispanic Heritage Month are free of charge.

Mariachi Tesoro de Tucson

October 17 at 7:00 pm

chandlercenter.org

With a passion to promote Mexican & Mexican-American culture through the art form of mariachi, Mariachi Tesoro captivates audiences with energetic performances, avant-garde arrangements, as well as renditions of classic mariachi repertoire.

Mariachi Corazon del Valle

October 17 at 7:00 pm

chandlercenter.org

Last year, the impressive Mariachi Corazon del Valle represented Phoenix at the 2019 International Mariachi Festival in Guadalajara and has been recognized by the Mayor as a point of pride for the City. They join the Mariachi Festival with their powerful renditions of traditional mariachi, showcasing the vibrant local talent of Arizona.

Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli

October 17 at 7:00 pm

chandlercenter.org

Celebrating the colorful tradition of Mexican folkloric dance, Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli is led by Director Vanessa Ramirez, and features dancers from 4 years old to adults. The troupe performs the vibrant Meso-Americana folkloric traditions, including danza, mestizo and bailes regionales.

Herencia Mexicana

October 17 at 7:00 pm

chandlercenter.org

An Arizona based ensemble, the voices of Herencia Mexicana perform traditional norteño, ranchera and mariachi ballads and songs.

Los Americanx

October 10 - November 14

Vision Gallery

10 East Chicago, Chandler

For most of his life, photographer Edgar Cardenas has lived in the interstitial space between his two personas-Mexican ethnicity and American nationality - oscillating between the pride of his fluid identity and frustration of being ostracized from one or both cultures. In this series, Los Americanx, Cardenas illuminates other disenfranchised individuals who have also grappled with their identity and struggled to be seen.

With Los Americanx, Cardenas invites viewers to think more deeply and to look more closely at identity and what it truly means to be American.

Costello y Ybarra Al Son Que Me Toquen

October 10-November 14

The Gallery at CCA

250 N. Arizona Ave, Chandler

Recent work by Emily Costello and Frank Ybarra celebrates individuals' spirit of resilience, which allows them to thrive under any circumstance. During these difficult times, the vibrant paintings of everyday life by these two prolific artists encourage people to push forward. Emily Costello is a self-taught painter, printer and mixed media artist, and her work addresses issues of identity, humor, life, love, death, spirituality, dreams and memories. Frank Ybarra's colorful neo-cubist paintings draw inspiration from growing up and living in the Phoenix Valley. Although their work might differ aesthetically, their shared Mexican-American pride can be seen in the imagery they create. The lively color palettes and joyful scenes in Al Son Que Me Toquen provide hope to the viewer and remind us all that there are better days ahead.

Chandler Center for the Arts and The Gallery at CCA is located in the heart of the downtown entertainment district of Chandler at 250 N. Arizona Avenue. Vision Gallery is located at 10 East Chicago, in Chandler City Hall.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You