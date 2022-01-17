Brew Ha Ha Productions Presents Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival Announces Lineup

The spring festival lineups have been announced for Brew Ha Ha Productions Presents Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival, featuring the best in punk rock music and craft beer tasting, with all shows featuring a lineup of punk rock icons, headlined by NOFX.

Lineups vary by city and feature bands including Pennywise, Face To Face, The Bouncing Souls, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, Lagwagon and more on certain shows.

The Spring festival series includes: Saturday, March 19 at Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe, AZ (minutes from Phoenix), Saturday, March 26 at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, and Sunday, March 27 at Ventura Fairgrounds in Ventura, CA. Summer and fall Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for these 21+ events go on sale Wednesday, January 19 at 10:00 AM local time at www.PunkInDrublicFest.com. General Admission tickets start at $45 and VIP tickets start at $99 (both plus fees).

The Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival was created from the mind and livers of NOFX's frontman Fat Mike and craft beer fanatic / festival promoter, Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions--and named for NOFX's classic Punk In Drublic album, which has sold over one million copies.

Music lineups for each festival date are as follows:

Saturday, March 19 - Big Surf Waterpark - Tempe, AZ

NOFX

Me First And The Gimme Gimmes

The Bouncing Souls

Lagwagon

Authority Zero

The Last Gang

The Venomous Pinks

Saturday, March 26 - Petco Park - San Diego, CA

NOFX

Pennywise

Face To Face

Lagwagon

Get Dead

The Last Gang

Urethane

Sunday, March 27 - Ventura Fairgrounds - Ventura, CA

NOFX

Pennywise

Face To Face

Lagwagon

Ill Repute

Dr. Know

The Last Gang

Fat Mike said, "I'm really looking forward to playing these shows for many reasons...I literally spent minutes calling bands and putting this line up together...So if you're gonna go to one punk show this year...Go to one of these, they're outdoors!"

Festival co-producer / co-creator Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions said, "Punk In Drublic is one of the best touring festivals on the planet right now in my opinion. It's pure, it's organic and it's everything punk rock should be. We've been doing it since 2017 and though we had a crap 2020 like everyone else with the pandemic, PID is back and better than ever. I can't wait to get back out there with our people!"

Each Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival date will feature up to three hours of craft beer tasting showcasing an impressive selection of craft beers, including some of the region's best. Participating craft breweries will be announced in the coming weeks. Attendees can also enjoy food for purchase from local food trucks and vendors, with vegan options available.

Both General Admission and VIP tickets provide access to music performances and craft beer tasting from Noon-3:00 PM. VIP tickets also offer access to designated areas with shade, upgraded restrooms and a VIP Bar.

Brew Ha Ha Productions is the nation's most successful and respected craft beer and music festival producer, known for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across the United States, including Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival; Silverado Showdown; Summer Roots; Punk In The Park; Sabroso Taco, Craft Beer & Music Festival; Driftwood Country, Craft Beer & BBQ Festival; BHHP's flagship OC Brew Ha Ha; Brew Hee Haw at the OC Fair; Brew Ho Ho Holiday Ale Festival; OC Boo Ha Ha Haunted Oktoberfest and more.

In February 2021, NOFX released Single Album (Fat Wreck Chords), their 14th full-length studio album. The band is also featured in the recently released Punk In Drublic documentary, which chronicles the first three years of the touring the Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival since its 2017 debut. Visit https://punkrocktv.com to see the film.

The Punk In The Park Tempe, AZ show is produced by BHHP in collaboration with Arizona promoter Nancy Stevens.

As always, health and safety of festival patrons is of utmost importance. The festival producers are working with local health authorities to ensure that the event is safe and in compliance with all local regulations.

The festival producers encourage attendees to drink responsibly.

For more information on Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival:

Website: www.punkindrublicfest.com

Facebook / Instagram: @punkindrublicfestival

Hashtag: #punkindrublicfestival

NOFX Website: www.nofxofficialwebsite.com