Black Theatre Troupe Presents SISTAS THE MUSICAL

As its opening production of their 50th season, Black Theatre Troupe presents the smash hit, SISTAS THE MUSICAL to the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center. SISTAS was originally scheduled to open 18 months ago in March of 2020, but was postponed shortly before opening night due to the pandemic. Since then, the sets, costumes and lights have all been sitting on the Black Theatre Troupe stage waiting for the time the theater would reopen to welcome audiences to this musical celebration. Now, with much fanfare, this high energy show will kick off Black Theatre Troupe's 50th Anniversary Season.

Currently running off Broadway SISTAS THE MUSICAL is a nonstop celebration of African American women told through Top-40 music, from Bessie Smith to Beyoncé. The story follows five women as they prepare to bury the matriarch of their family. As they clean Grandma's attic the women discuss their family history and the history of African-American women. They find love and old memories packed away, as well as hit tunes that trace the history of black women, from the trials of the 1930s through the Girl Groups of the 60s to the empowerment of the 90s. Songs include Oh, Happy Day, Mama Said, I Will Survive, Tyrone, I am Not My Hair and A Woman's Worth.

SISTAS THE MUSICAL will be presented from September 10-September 26 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85034.

Tickets are $44 and are on sale beginning Aug. 20 at blacktheatretroupe.org or by calling 602-258-8128.



SISTAS THE MUSICAL is directed by Patdro Harris and features Christal Roundtree (Gloria), Ashley White (Roberta), Cherylandria Banks (Dr. Simone), Sarah Shockley (Tamika) and Raven Woessner (Heather). SISTAS THE MUSICAL will be performed with a live band and under the direction of Brenda Hankins, Musical Director.