Ballet Theatre of Phoenix to Host Open House in August

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is kicking off its new fall session of classes with an Open House on August 6 from 10 am - 2 pm. The public is invited to tour the studio, meet the instructors and try out free dance classes throughout the day.

Located at 6201 N. 7th St. in Central Phoenix, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is a state-of-the-art dance studio hosting hosts a wide array of ballet, contemporary and strengthening dance classes for all ages.

From its creative movement sessions for preschoolers to learn through play, to an extensive classical ballet program for students seeking a career in dance, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix' top instructors guide students as they advance in skill, poise and stamina.

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix produces two choreographed productions a year, its annual production of The Nutcracker, as well as its spring recital, with students performing on stage at local venues.



Fall classes will begin August 15th, with a full schedule of classes in ballet and contemporary dance, as well as a new class, "Progressing Ballet Technique," a strength and conditioning class for adults which helps with muscle memory in all dance forms.

For information Ballet Theatre of Phoenix's classes, instructors and professional training programs, visit ballettheatreofphx.org or call 602-957-3364.





About Ballet Theatre of Phoenix



Located at 6201 N. 7th St. Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is a 7,800 square foot state-of-the-art facility hosting top instructors in ballet and contemporary dance for ages 3 to adult.

A space where students come to develop their artistry, skill, understanding, and passion for dance, Ballet Theatre of Phoenix classes are held both online, or in-person. The studio also offers Summer Intensive and pre-professional training for those interested in pursuing a career in dance.

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix offers the finest quality dance education with a faculty who brings a blend of experience, knowledge, artistry, and compassion to the studio. It is an environment where each student is guided to reach their fullest potential, where we see not only what the student has to offer right now, but what they have the ability to become with careful, individualized instruction.

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is dedicated to nurturing a future generation of dancers, perpetuating the art of the classical ballet, and passing on the rich heritage of ballet to future generations.

About Jennifer Cafarella



﻿Ballet Theatre of Phoenix School Director

Jennifer Cafarella started her formal ballet training with the Nina Marlowe School of Ballet and The School of Ballet Arizona and graduated from the prestigious Walnut Hill School for the Performing Arts. Her professional career includes appearing with the Ballet de Cali in Colombia, Ballet New England, Granite State Ballet, Jose Mateo's Ballet Theatre, and Convergence Ballet. With a BS in Business Administration, an MFA in Dance, as well as teacher certification from the American Ballet Theatre in NYC has been on faculty at Scottsdale School of Ballet, Paula Carr Dance Academy, Arizona School for the Arts, Mesa Community College, and The School of Ballet Arizona. She has developed her own teaching methodology which she has presented at various conferences across the nation.