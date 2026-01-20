Ballet Hispánico New York To Present CARMEN.MAQUIA At Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will present CARMEN.MAQUIA by Ballet Hispánico New York on January 31, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The performance will take place at the center’s venue on East Second Street and will include a post-show discussion following the presentation.

Created by choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano, CARMEN.maquia is a full-length ballet inspired by Carmen by Georges Bizet and informed by tauromaquia, the tradition of bullfighting. The work reinterprets the iconic character of Carmen through contemporary movement, exploring themes that have drawn artists to the story for more than 150 years.

The production marks Ballet Hispánico New York’s return to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts during the venue’s 50th anniversary season. The company has previously appeared at the center and continues to tour nationally with repertory that centers Latino and Latina choreographers and perspectives.

Founded in 1970 by Tina Ramirez, Ballet Hispánico New York is the largest Latino cultural organization in the United States. The company provides professional performances, dance education, and community engagement programs, with a mission focused on access, representation, and cultural dialogue through dance.

