Ballet Arizona Partners With Goodmans Interior Structures For TikTok Challenge

Get ready to be inspired by the energy of Ballet Arizona's talent! Ballet Arizona and Goodmans Interior Structures have partnered for the ENERGY TikTok Challenge. Five winners will be selected to win a Herman Miller Sayl Chair from Goodmans Interior Structures, valued at $812 each.

The TikTok Challenge, #BAZGoodMoves, is inspired by the work of Ballet Arizona choreographer and dancer Nayon Iovino's work for ENERGY, a dynamic and boundary-pushing performance of originals and classics from Ballet Arizona, available for both in-person performances from Feb. 12-21 and online March 6. Tickets are available now at www.balletaz.org.

"Innovation is born out of constraints, and there has been no more restrictive constraint than the global pandemic," said Goodmans President and CEO Adam Goodman. "Thanks to the creativity from the team at Ballet Arizona, private companies, like Goodmans, can find creative ways for win-win partnerships to support the arts while amplifying our brand."

Winners will be selected via a randomized drawing from all challenge participants. While this is a TikTok challenge, entrants need not be on TikTok to participate, though it is an option. The challenge how-to video will also be posted on Ballet Arizona's other social media accounts - Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Entrants can participate on their social media platform of choice. In addition to uploading their own version of the dance challenge, entrants need to tag Ballet Arizona, Goodmans Interior Structures, and include the challenge hashtag, #BAZGoodMoves.

The challenge will be posted to Ballet Arizona's TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels on January 21. The deadline to submit entries is February 26.

For more information, visit balletaz.org.