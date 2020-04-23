BWW Review: NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES ~ ARIZONA OPERA Extends A Caring Hand Beyond The Curtain

In another brilliant example of the healing power of the arts, the Arizona Opera Marlu Allan and Scott Stallard Costume Shop has joined forces with Make a Mask to create mask covers for the community's amazing healthcare professionals.

Recognizing that, as a nation and a community, we face a massive shortage of personal protective equipment against COVID-19, the two organizations aim to leverage their resources to help keep healthcare supporters safe and protected as they help fight this pandemic.

The two-layer cotton mask covers will be worn over N95 masks to increase their life. The cotton material allows them to be washed so they can be reused.

Mask covers have already been sent to medical staff in Austin, New York City, Reno, Santa Barbara, and Phoenix. The result is that, with the help of Arizona Opera and Make a Mask, essential workers are being kept safe and healthy and enabled to continue their life-saving work.

Kudos!

Photo credit to AZ Opera

Arizona Opera ~ 636 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ ~ 602-218-7321 ~ www.azopera.org





