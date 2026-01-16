BWW Q&A: Darilyn Burtley Talks TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Mesa Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

How does it feel to be making your national tour debut as Tina Turner?

It feels like supreme alignment; everything makes sense now.

Could you talk about the process of preparing for the role of Tina Turner?

I've always been a gym fan but I started tailoring my workouts: upping my cardio and singing through workouts. I added full vocal warm ups and cool downs almost everyday. I watched a ton of her live performances, her interviews, interviews of Angela Bassett and Adrienne Warren speaking about taking of the role, clips of Beyonce speaking about why she adores Tina and I read her book I, Tina. I spent more time than expected on specific hand, vocal and facial Tina-isms.

How has your previous work in opera and theater prepared you for this role?

Working in opera specifically taught me the immense value of having a big voice and how theaters can offer a higher standard of treatment to their artists when they have the intention to do so.

What aspects of Tina Turner's character do you find most compelling to portray?

I find portraying her post Ike but pre Capital Records era is the most moving for me. At that point, she knew she had what it took but had nothing to bet on but herself. No matter how much rejection she faced or how high the stakes were, she delivered an undeniable performances onstage while exuding such grace offstage. That era is probably the one I relate to the most so it's become a North Star for me.

How do you approach the challenge of performing Tina Turner's most beloved hits?

I pace myself. I try to balance expressing the inherent electricity and vocal power Tina brought to each song with knowing I need to save enough for the following numbers. By the finale, it's pedal to the metal. I then do a vocal cool down while changing into street clothes then put my headphones in and try not to speak or socialize for the rest of the night. I also sleep as much as I can and try to tailor my habits to promoting vocal, physical, and mental health.

What's been the most rewarding part of working on this production so far?

I'd say seeing the way the show impacts the audience is what moves me the most. It's clear they're all there as Tina fans so representing what she means to them and seeing them really receive it with all the love I share it with is by far the best part of this experience.

How do you feel this play contributes to the legacy of Tina Turner?

Tina and her husband co-executive produced the show and she was very hands on in deciding which parts of her story she wanted to share. I grew up seeing the movie but there are elements and themes most people aren't familiar with. She worked closely with the creative team to ensure her story was told her way. This show is a shining example of why she is a legend.

Why must audiences come and see the show?

You'll laugh, dance, and cheer more than you may expect. We explore some pretty heavy themes but we do so with care for the material. You get an authentic representation of her life story that focuses on her triumph. Once you've gone through the journey with us, you'll be ready to join our celebratory finale.