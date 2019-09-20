Awakening Events Announces Expansion With Additions To Leadership Team

Awakening Events has announced their expansion with the additions of multiple members to their leadership team. Music Industry veterans Chris Farnsworth, Stacey Lathe, and Greg Lathe join the existing team of Awakening Events Directors as the organization continues to expand its footprint.



Awakening Events produces over 250 Contemporary Christian concerts and events nationwide and is consistently ranked in Pollstar's "Worldwide - Top 50 Promoter" list each year, reaching as high as 9th in North America, and top 15 in the world.



"I am very excited about the recent expansion of our leadership team with Chris, Greg and Stacey," said President and CEO Dan Fife. "The vision of Awakening Events has always been to provide a live platform for the artists we work with and their music. Our core leadership team and all of our sixteen member team work daily with agents, managers, artists and their team to insure the best touring partnership and culture is obtained."



Chris "Farns" Farnsworth - Director of Strategic Relationships.

Chris is well known throughout the music industry for his involvement in all elements of touring including production, engineering, marketing and promotion. Chris brings his experiences to the team to continue to build and expand Awakening Event's strong industry relationships. Chris will work from Nashville TN.

Email: chris@awakeningevents.com



Stacey Lathe - Director of Touring.

Stacey has been a valued member of the Awakening Events team since 2014, serving in roles such as Tour Accounting and Director of Ticketing. She has been passionate about the Christian music industry since promoting her first show in 2001. In her expanded role as Director of Touring, Stacey will be involved in all elements of tour planning, offers, ticketing, tour personnel training, accounting and settlements. When not actively touring Stacey is based in Milwaukee WI.

Email: stacey@awakeningevents.com



Greg Lathe - Director of Operations.

Greg has served Awakening Events as a consultant since 2016. Based in Milwaukee, Greg has served in music ministry, production, and as an educator. Greg engages these skills and values to build healthy teams in the office and on the road. He joins the leadership team with a love for people and a strong desire to advance the mission and impact of Awakening Events.

Email: greg@awakeningevents.com



These three positions are added to the core team of Awakening Events Directors, including Curtis Pinkerton - Director of Marketing, Weston Weeks - Director of Finance, and Dennis Stone - Director of Production.





