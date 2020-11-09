Arizona's Now & Then Creative Company and Brelby Theatre Announce PLAY LAB

Play Lab supports writers in developing their work in the hopes that plays can be created and submitted to theatres and festivals.

Arizona's Now & Then Creative Company and Brelby Theatre Company announce a collaboration on Play Lab, a new online program for playwrights, headed by Phoenix-based playwright and educator John Perovich. Perovich, the Artistic Director of Now & Then and Brelby's Director of New Work Development, is excited by the possibilities. "Play Lab will focus on process, craft, and nurturing a community for writers through storytelling for the stage," shares Perovich. "Play Lab is open to all writers, regardless of their levels of experience with playwriting. Female-identifying writers and BIPOC writers are strongly encouraged to sign up. Everyone is welcome at Play Lab."

Play Lab supports writers in developing their work in the hopes that plays can be created and submitted to theatres and festivals that playwrights are interested in pursuing. Interested writers can sign up through an online form. They will then receive a Zoom link for a writer's workshop taking place on Monday, November 16th, at 7:00 pm. The workshop will focus on a select theme and last for 30 minutes. After the workshop, writers will have two weeks to develop 10 to 15 minutes of writing based on the theme as a short play or portion of a larger piece. Writers will then submit their work and, if selected, will be invited to cast and prepare an online reading. Now & Then and Brelby Theatre will host the readings - dates and times for readings will be announced at a later date. Writers do not need to submit their writing in order to participate in Play Lab. The theme for the first Play Lab is "Difficult Conversations."

In addition to providing writers with motivation and inspiration, Play Lab also hopes to bring a group of artists closer together. "We're excited about bringing this new idea to our community," shares Shelby Maticic, Artistic Director of Brelby Theatre Company. "We've been going through the pandemic for months, and we see our once tight-knit community of artists being disconnected as a result of COVID. My hope is that Play Lab will be a step that brings us together through doing something we value at Brelby: creating new plays."

"Strictly speaking about writing, I think the initial thought in the pandemic for writers was that having time to catch up on projects was going to be helpful," shares Cody Goulder, Associate Artistic Director of Now & Then. "But, soon enough, you realize that the key ingredient of being creative is living. Without even the simplest things like coffee shops, book stores, and even being in a theatre...you struggle." In addition to providing motivation for writers, Goulder hopes that the Play Lab's community will be inclusive. "We want to take this time to highlight up and coming writers, especially BIPOC and female-identifying writers, to hear under-heard and underrepresented voices in storytelling."

Interested writers should sign up through the online form to participate in Play Lab. For more information and to ask any questions, please contact John Perovich at john@nowandthencc.com.

