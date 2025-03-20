Arizona Theatre Company to Hold General Auditions For 25/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arizona Theatre Company will hold general auditions for Equity (EPA) and Non-Equity performers for the 2025/2026 Season. In person auditions for actors 18 years old and older will be held according to the following schedule:

Tucson

Friday, April 11, 12PM - 8:30 PM

Temple of Music and Art, Rehearsal Hall

330 S. Scott Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

Tempe/Phoenix

Saturday, April 12, 2 PM - 5PM

Sunday, April 13. 10AM - 6:30PM

Childsplay Campus, Shiller Rehearsal Hall

900 S. Mitchel Dr. Tempe, AZ 85281

Auditions will be attended by ATC Artistic Staff. Auditions are by appointment only and can be scheduled through ATC's website. Headshots and resumes can also be submitted on the website and will not be accepted in person. Please do not email your information to ATC staff. ATC is casting for PRINCIPAL and UNDERSTUDY roles for all shows.

If auditioning for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', please prepare a 16-bar cut and one 2-minute monologue. An accompanist will be provided. If auditioning for a play, please prepare two contrasting 2-minute monologues. The total audition should be less than 5 minutes.

For more details and to sign up for an audition slot, please visit: https://atc.org/auditions-submissions/2025-2026-season-auditions/

Callbacks for specific productions will be held at later dates throughout the season. They are by invitation only and determined by attending our general auditions. Stage managers may send their resumes to productionjobs@atc.org

DECEIVED

Adapted from GASLIGHT by Patrick Hamilton

By Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson

Director TBA

Available Roles:

Bella - 25 years old

Elizabeth - 50/60 years old

Jack - 30/40 years old

Nancy - 20/25 years old

FIRST REHEARSAL: 9/2/25

TUCSON RUN: 9/28/25 - 10/18/25

TEMPE RUN: 10/25/25 - 11/9/25

HEIST

By Arun Lakra

Director TBA

Available Roles:

Marvin, The Boss - 40 years old

Ryan, The Gilligan - 40 years old

Angie, The Mary-Lou - 30 years old

Kruger, The Popeye - 50 years old

Fiona, The Geek - 25 years old

The Spider, The Target - 60 years old

FIRST REHEARSAL: 11/4/25

TUCSON RUN: 11/30/25 - 12/21/25

TEMPE RUN: 1/10/26 - 1/25/26

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' The Fats Waller Musical Show

Created and originally directed by Richard Maltby Jr.

Conceived by Richard Maltby Jr. and Murray Horwitz

Director TBA

Available Roles:

Armelia - 25/45 years old

Nell - 30/45 years old

Charlene - 18/25 years old

Andre - 25/45 years old

Ken - 25/45 years old

FIRST REHEARSAL: 12/30/25

TUCSON RUN: 1/25/26 - 2/14/26

TEMPE RUN: 2/21/26 - 3/8/26

THE ROOMMATE

By Jen Silverman

Director - TBA

Available Roles:

Robyn - 50-60 years old

Sharon - 50-60 years old

FIRST REHEARSAL: 2/17/26

TUCSON RUN: 3/15/26 - 4/4/26

TEMPE RUN: 4/11/26 - 4/26/26

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS

By Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen

Director TBA

Available Roles:

Actor One: Harker/Suitors/Bosun/Gravedigger

Actor Two: Dr. Westfeldt/Renfield/Captain

Actor Three: Lucy/Kitty/Driver

Actor Four: Mina/Van Helsing

Actor Five: Dracula

FIRST REHEARSAL: 3/31/26

TUCSON RUN: 4/26/26 - 5/16/26

TEMPE RUN: 5/23/26 - 6/7/26

