Arizona Theatre Company to Hold General Auditions For 25/26 Season

Productions include AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' The Fats Waller Musical Show and more.
Arizona Theatre Company will hold general auditions for Equity (EPA) and Non-Equity performers for the 2025/2026 Season. In person auditions for actors 18 years old and older will be held according to the following schedule:
Friday, April 11, 12PM - 8:30 PM
Temple of Music and Art, Rehearsal Hall
330 S. Scott Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
Saturday, April 12, 2 PM - 5PM
Sunday, April 13. 10AM - 6:30PM
Childsplay Campus, Shiller Rehearsal Hall
900 S. Mitchel Dr. Tempe, AZ 85281
Auditions will be attended by ATC Artistic Staff. Auditions are by appointment only and can be scheduled through ATC's website. Headshots and resumes can also be submitted on the website and will not be accepted in person. Please do not email your information to ATC staff. ATC is casting for PRINCIPAL and UNDERSTUDY roles for all shows.
If auditioning for AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', please prepare a 16-bar cut and one 2-minute monologue. An accompanist will be provided. If auditioning for a play, please prepare two contrasting 2-minute monologues. The total audition should be less than 5 minutes.
For more details and to sign up for an audition slot, please visit: https://atc.org/auditions-submissions/2025-2026-season-auditions/
Callbacks for specific productions will be held at later dates throughout the season. They are by invitation only and determined by attending our general auditions. Stage managers may send their resumes to productionjobs@atc.org
Adapted from GASLIGHT by Patrick Hamilton
By Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson
Director TBA
Available Roles:
Bella - 25 years old
Elizabeth - 50/60 years old
Jack - 30/40 years old
Nancy - 20/25 years old
FIRST REHEARSAL: 9/2/25
TUCSON RUN: 9/28/25 - 10/18/25
TEMPE RUN: 10/25/25 - 11/9/25
By Arun Lakra
Director TBA
Available Roles:
Marvin, The Boss - 40 years old
Ryan, The Gilligan - 40 years old
Angie, The Mary-Lou - 30 years old
Kruger, The Popeye - 50 years old
Fiona, The Geek - 25 years old
The Spider, The Target - 60 years old
FIRST REHEARSAL: 11/4/25
TUCSON RUN: 11/30/25 - 12/21/25
TEMPE RUN: 1/10/26 - 1/25/26
Created and originally directed by Richard Maltby Jr.
Conceived by Richard Maltby Jr. and Murray Horwitz
Director TBA
Available Roles:
Armelia - 25/45 years old
Nell - 30/45 years old
Charlene - 18/25 years old
Andre - 25/45 years old
Ken - 25/45 years old
FIRST REHEARSAL: 12/30/25
TUCSON RUN: 1/25/26 - 2/14/26
TEMPE RUN: 2/21/26 - 3/8/26
Director - TBA
Available Roles:
Robyn - 50-60 years old
Sharon - 50-60 years old
FIRST REHEARSAL: 2/17/26
TUCSON RUN: 3/15/26 - 4/4/26
TEMPE RUN: 4/11/26 - 4/26/26
By Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen
Director TBA
Available Roles:
Actor One: Harker/Suitors/Bosun/Gravedigger
Actor Two: Dr. Westfeldt/Renfield/Captain
Actor Three: Lucy/Kitty/Driver
Actor Four: Mina/Van Helsing
Actor Five: Dracula
FIRST REHEARSAL: 3/31/26
TUCSON RUN: 4/26/26 - 5/16/26
TEMPE RUN: 5/23/26 - 6/7/26
