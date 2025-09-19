Arizona Theatre Company to Bring DECEIVED Based On Patrick Hamilton's Play GASLIGHT To Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arizona Theatre Company will ramp up preparations for its 58th season opener Deceived by welcoming award winning artists from Broadway and Arizona.

Adapted from 1938's Gaslight by Patrick Hamilton - the psychological thriller that gave rise to the term "gaslighting" - Deceived reimagines the story for contemporary audiences. This new adaptation by Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson explores the insidious nature of psychological manipulation, the fragility of trust, and the resilience it takes to break free from control. Suspenseful and emotionally charged, Deceived keeps audiences questioning what is real until the final moments.

Helming the production is acclaimed director Jenn Thompson, known for her nuanced storytelling and gorgeous productions across the country, most recently Annie starring Whoopi Goldberg at Madison Square Garden. She is joined by a celebrated creative team, including Phoenix native scenic designer Alexander Dodge, whose award-winning designs have graced Broadway, international Opera houses, and beyond, Broadway lighting designer and Tuscon native Philip Rosenberg, Costume Designer Patrick Holt, a professor at the University of Arizona who appeared on RuPaul's Drag Race, and sound designer Jane Shaw.

Bringing Wright and Jamieson's characters to life is a distinguished cast led by Laakan McHardy (Succession, Madame Secretary, The Blacklist), Tony Roach (Succession, Bright Star, Elementary), Amelia White (True West, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), and Sarah-Anne Martinez (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Blue Bloods). Together, these performers bring a dynamic range of experience spanning Broadway, television, and regional theatre.

"Deceived is an exciting launch for ATC's 58th season," said Matt August, Kasser Family Artistic Director of Arizona Theatre Company. "Not only does it take audiences on a thrilling ride, but it also resonates with themes that feel strikingly urgent today. Are things real, or are we making them up in our head?"

ATC's Deceived runs September 28 through October 18 in Tucson at the Temple of Music and Art (330 S. Scott Ave.) and October 25 through November 9 in Greater Phoenix at Tempe Center for the Arts.