Arizona Broadway Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Off-Broadway At The ENCORE Series

It's been years in the making, but the renovation of the Encore Room at Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) is complete and has already hosted numerous community events, private parties, Sunday brunches, murder mystery dinners, and now an all-new series of shows entitled Off-Broadway at The ENCORE.

Completed in 2018, the Encore Room at ABT was achieved through an advantageous refinance of the building, making it possible for the nearly $1 Million, 6,000 square foot infrastructure expansion to become a reality. Adjacent to ABT's lobby, the new space features two levels, balcony seating, luxurious wood floors, beautiful lighting, great acoustics, and complete privacy. The room is available for public rental for events, with full food and beverage service if needed. The room can be set in a variety of ways to accommodate groups from 20 to 250 people.

Arizona Broadway Theatre has a full-service kitchen and bar with professional staff on hand to service events. Food and beverage options range from a simple box lunch to elaborate formal dinners. Custom menus, bar packages, linens, cakes, audiovisual, DJ, entertainers, photography, ticketing, and equipment services are available upon request. Event space rental can be requested on the website at azbroadway.org.

"We dreamed of this space for years until we were finally able to make it happen," says Kiel Klaphake, Executive Producer and co-founder of Arizona Broadway Theatre. "We are very pleased with all of the use the Encore Room has been getting over the past year and are thrilled to be bringing more high-quality entertainment to another 'venue' in our own space with the upcoming Off-Broadway series."

Off-Broadway at The ENCORE showcases amazing musical theatre works (both edgy and traditional) featuring smaller casts and intimate sets perfect for the more "chameleon" style of the Encore Room. Attendees can enjoy food and bar service available for purchase before the show and at intermission.

The upcoming line-up includes A Broadway Christmas Carol (December 16 - 24, 2019); Some Enchanted Evening (February 7 - 23, 2020); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (March 20 - 29, 2020); and Next To Normal (July 10 - 19, 2020). Tickets (ranging from $49-$59) may be purchased through the Box Office online, by phone, or in person.





