Arizona Broadway Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Concert Series

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) is known for its high-quality Broadway musical performances but its Monday night concert series, produced in partnership with TAD Management, has been bringing concert-goers to the theatre for almost a decade.

Concerts are held on Monday nights on the Mainstage at ABT. Like ABT's theatrical performances, patrons can purchase dinner with the show or opt for show-only tickets. Tickets (ranging from $49-$69 plus fees) may be purchased through the Box Office online, by phone, or in person. Doors open at 5:30pm for dinner with the concert starting at 7:30pm.

The 2019/2020 Concert Series kicked off on October 28, 2019 with Not Fade Away: A Tribute to Buddy Holly. A sold-out crowd twirled down memory lane to the unforgettable sounds of not only Buddy Holly but also Ritchie Valens, The Big Bopper, Bill Haley, The Beach Boys, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, The Beatles and more.

"We have been presenting concerts at ABT for over 9 years now," says Terry Davies, CEO of TAD Management. "It's difficult to imagine a venue that feels as much like 'going home' as ABT. The staff there is at the top of their game and the audiences are always eager to show their appreciation. It's exciting to look ahead, not only at the 2020 concert series but also beyond as TAD explores unique programming possibilities for the new Encore Room space along with an amazing array of tribute shows on ABT's Mainstage."

Ten rousing concerts are on tap through March 30, 2020 and include (in show order), The Boys of D63 Christmas Show (Dec. 2); So This is Christmas! (Dec. 16); New Year's Eve 2019: Viva Las Vegas! (Dec. 31); Monica Heuser's Remember Patsy Cline (Jan. 6); Saturday Night Fever: A Tribute to The Bee Gees! (Jan. 27); Queen Nation: A Tribute to Queen! (Feb. 10); Tapestry: The Music of Carol King (Valentine's Day Feb. 14); Aretha: A Tribute to the Queen of Soul! (Feb. 17); Tennessee River: A Tribute to Alabama! (Feb. 24); The RollerBoys (Mar. 16); Moody Blues - Go Now! (Mar. 23); Piano Men: Generations (Mar. 30).

To purchase tickets, go to azbroadway.org or visit or call the box office at 623.776.8400.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You