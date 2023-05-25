Adult Dance Camp Comes to The Phoenix Theatre Company

Summer camp is traditionally something for kids, but at The Phoenix Theatre Company, adults are invited to a special kind of summer experience: Summer of Dance. It’s eight weeks of dance classes for people at all skill levels, ages 15 to 80 years old. Professional choreographers teach a variety of classes four nights a week from June 5 through July 27. This is the program’s 15th year in the Valley.

“The Summer of Dance program is not about competition; it’s about dance exploration, developing skills, creating a community and encouraging each other to push beyond our boundaries and develop a stronger level of physical control and expression,” said Molly Lajoie, director, Summer of Dance. “Each of our instructors is passionate about theatre performance and has years of experience in professional dance and choreography.”

Summer of Dance is designed to meet a wide range of interests for participants. The eight-week dance curriculum includes 12 classes a week in a variety of dance styles including tap, hip-hop, musical theatre, contemporary and more. High school and college students often attend classes to advance their abilities to nail the next dance audition. Those looking for a different way to stay active in the heat can also attend Summer of Dance. People with no dance experience? No problem! Anyone interested in trying a dance class but didn’t know where to go can attend Summer of Dance.

“Participants come back year after year because there is always something new and different to learn,” Lajoie added. “Plus, the environment is welcoming, and it is fascinating to see first-hand the dedication and hard work it takes to bring a dance number to the stage.”

Class sizes are small, varying from 10-35 participants and take place weekday evenings at The Phoenix Theatre Company’s campus in Central Phoenix. Offerings range from basic technique and skills, musical theatre combinations, and classes tailored to different dance styles like ballet, tap and jazz. Students can expect a new combination lesson every class and the basics of different styles are reinforced to build confidence, flexibility and proficiency.

Summer of Dance classes are offered Monday through Thursday at 6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Each class lasts roughly 70 minutes. Attendees can purchase a season pass for $180, which includes unlimited dance classes. There is also a drop-in rate of $12 per class, as long as there are spots available. To learn more and sign up, visit Summer of Dance | The Phoenix Theatre Company.