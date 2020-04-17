ATC Production, Costume Team Making Masks For Tucson Medical Center Staff

With the 2019/2020 season postponed, Arizona Theatre Company production and costume-shop team members, including several who have been temporarily laid off as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, are investing their skills and their time into creating at least 200 masks for medical professionals at Tucson Medical Center.

The masks, as well as unused gloves from the paint shop, will be delivered to Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Rd., early next week.

"We have the time, the skills and the materials and we know the need is great so we're happy to get together to help protect the frontline medical workers who are taking care of our neighbors," said Assistant Production Manager Tajh Oates, who is co-managing the effort with Costume Shop Manager Mary Woll and Marketing Manager Bitty Rosenberg.

ATC management announced in March that the final two shows of the season -- - The Legend of Georgia McBride and Women in Jeopardy! - are being moved to the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons, respectively. ATC also announced that education programs, including the annual Summer on Stage, will return in 2021, but will not be organized this year.

The Company is creating a wide range of content that will be available online.

Resident Costume Designer Kish Finnegan and her husband, Ed, a furloughed massage therapist, have made 5 dozen masks on their own, at home and given them to home-health providers, nurses, neighbors and "random strangers who appear in need," she said.

"These are incredibly uncertain times, but the response of our team to the pandemic truly shows their humanity," said ATC Managing Director Designee Geri Wright. "Even in the face of their own challenges, they've stepped up to help the medical professionals who are making great sacrifices by putting themselves at risk. I am personally humbled and deeply proud."

