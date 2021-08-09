A PERFECTLY PLEASANT PARTY WITH PARSLEY PERIWINKLE Plays FilmBar This Fall

Somewhere between Roosevelt Row and the casinos of Monaco, sometime between 2021 and 1961, Parsley Periwinkle hosts his legendary soirees in his private lounge... and you're invited!

Limited to 15 attendees per show, Parsley's exclusive guests will enjoy a memorably hilarious interactive refresher on how to be social!

From party games to zesty conversation, hidden talents to secret desires, Parsley's here to remind you just how much fun it can be to make new acquaintances and questionable decisions!

"I've partied with the best of them, from Studio 54 to the shores of Ibiza, from Hef's grotto to Beyonce and Jay-Z's secret moon base and now, I'm here to help the gorgeous people of metro-Phoenix get off of their couches and back on the scene!" - Parsley Periwinkle

Performances of A PERFECTLY PLEASANT PARTY WITH PARSLEY PERIWINKLE will be held each Friday and Saturday, September 17 through October 9, at 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm at FilmBar's "Lounge, " 815 N. 2nd St, Phoenix. Tickets are $30 and are on sale now through yesandproductions.org

Nothing like a little libation to limber up the social ligaments. For the ultimate social refresher experience, add Parsley's recommended flight of beer for $10. Over the course of the evening, Parsley will personally walk guests through this tasting platter of hand-selected local brews, guaranteed to excite your tastebuds and tickle your periwinkle!

