A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to TheaterWorks in December

TheaterWorks Peoria will present its annual holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, running December 5–21, 2025 at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts. This year's production promises to delight both longtime fans and first-time audiences with brand-new designs, a stunning new score, and an inspired creative team bringing fresh life to the timeless story of redemption and holiday spirit.

Directed by C.W. McMillin Executive Director Chris Hamby, a passionate aficionado of the show, and Assistant Directed by Cydney Trent, this reimagined production introduces brand-new scenic designs by Douglas Clarke, original costume designs by Elizabeth Peterson, and a new original score by Brian Kunnari. Audiences will also be treated to an exciting new cast, including long-time Valley stage veteran Wes Martin as Ebenezer Scrooge.

“A Christmas Carol is a cherished part of our TheaterWorks legacy,” said Director Chris Hamby. “Each year, we strive to bring something new and magical to the story while honoring the spirit of Dickens' original tale. This year, with new designs, music, and a phenomenal cast, we're creating a holiday experience that truly must be seen to be believed.”

This year's A Christmas Carol continues TheaterWorks' tradition of heart, community, and holiday wonder — a production that brings families together to rediscover the joy and generosity of the season.