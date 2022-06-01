WE WILL ROCK YOU, a Newly-Reimagined Production, Premieres in Manila

Manila, Philippines--GMG Productions and Selladoor Worldwide have just announced that a brand new, reimagined production of the Olivier Award-winning jukebox musical "We Will Rock You," featuring the British rock band Queen's timeless songs, will premiere in Manila, ahead of any other cities, in October 2022. Kicking off a multi-year international tour, "We Will Rock You" is directed and choreographed by Olivier Award nominee Nick Winston.

Queen songs in the show include "Killer Queen," "Under Pressure," "We are the Champions"--a Filipino favorite, "Radio Ga Ga," "I Want to Break Free," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites the Dust," and "We Will Rock You."

GMG Productions CEO Carlos Candal, who also produces "We Will Rock You," says: "The original production has been seen by over 16 million people worldwide. We can't think of a better title to come back with after such a long intermission--and there is no better place to launch the show than the Philippines.

"We know Filipino audiences love Queen and Queen music."

This brand-new show launches in a brand-new venue, as "We Will Rock You" grace the stage of the newly-built, state-of-the-art Samsung Performing Arts Theatre at Ayala Land's Circuit Makati.

"We Will Rock You" tells the story of two revolutionaries as they try to save rock-n-roll music in a post-apocalyptic world. In an age where algorithms predict our every preference, 'We Will Rock You' is a musical for our time: a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality," its official synopsis says.

The show's creative team also has Mark Crossland, musical supervisor; Ryan Lee Seager, associate director; Tom Rogers, set designer; Douglas O'Connell, video designer; Ben Harrison, sound designer; Sarah Mercade, costume designer; and Megan Rarity, costume supervisor.

No cast details have been announced yet.

Tickets go on public sale starting June 6, 2022, on TicketWorld.com.ph. A special, limited "Three-Price-Tuesdays" promo for a single ticket price is offered for Tuesday performances.

"We Will Rock You" runs from October 27 to November 20, 2022.