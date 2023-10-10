Video: SILVER LINING Cast, Led by Ricky Davao, Perform 'Atin 'To'

'Silver Lining' plays at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City, on the weekends from Oct. 20 to 29, 2023.

Manila, Philippines--A new original Filipino musical about hope and redemption, “Silver Lining,” has recently welcomed friends from the media to its rehearsal space in Makati City. Cast members, including TV film actor Ricky Davao, performed a musical excerpt, “Atin ‘To,” before their guests.

“Silver Lining,” featuring music by Jack Teotico and book and lyrics by Joshua Lim So, follows the story of three friends, Leo, Anton, and Raul, from an exclusive boys’ school who are now in their senior years. These friends form a band and even recruit their wives and children for their golden anniversary reunion at their alma mater.

However, after rehearsing for over a year, the new band was told they could only perform three musical numbers at the homecoming, which led to the band’s decision to present a musical instead. As the musical preparations unfold, Leo, Anton, and Raul recall their teenage years in the ‘70s.

The musical explores two timelines: the turbulent times of the ‘70s Philippines and today’s social media-frenzied society.

Also in the cast are Joel Nunez (Anton), Raul Montesa (Raul), Nenel Arcayan (Josie), Jep Go (Rico), Shaun Ocrisma (Mart), Maronne Cruz (Dalai), Albert Silos (Young Leo), Noel Comia Jr. (Young Anton), Jay Cortez (Young Raul), Sara Sicam (Young Josie), Krystal Brimmer (Julia), Khalil Tambio (Chito), Hazel Maranan (Agnes), Sarah Facuri, Iya Villanueva, Dippy Arceo, Joshua Tayco, Rodel Pingol, and Ado Villanueva.

Maribel Legarda (direction), Vince Lim (musical direction, arrangement and additional music), PJ Rebullida (choreography), Charles Yee (set design), Tata Tuviera (costume design), David Esguerra (lighting design), Joyce Garcia (video projections), Bambam Tiongson (sound design and engineering), and Jamie Wilson (technical direction) complete its creative and production team.

“Silver Lining” plays at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City, on the weekends from Oct. 20 to 29, 2023.

Rockitwell Studios and MusicArtes Inc. are the producers.

Video: Silver Lining




