Vaudeville Theatre Company Holds Auditions from Home to Cast Actors for ANNIE

Leapin' Lizards! Annie The Musical auditions from home will continue until the third week of April 2020.

Cebu, Philippines - Vaudeville Theatre Company, one of the more well-known musical theater companies in Cebu, is currently holding auditions from home - via video submissions - for its upcoming production of Annie The Musical.

Directed by Penelop Ong, Annie The Musical is scheduled to run at SM Seaside Cebu City Cinema on 17-18 October 2020.

The theater company is looking for triple threats to fill in principal and supporting roles. Check out the character breakdown HERE (Click Full Cast Info).

Also, read through the video submission guidelines below:

Singing Auditions

Any Broadway song or a song from Annie The Musical of no more than 16-32 bars that showcases your vocal range

Dance Auditions

A solo dance that demonstrates basic turns, jumps, and technical dance vocabulary, either classical ballet, jazz, modern technique, or freestyle that's 60-90 seconds in length

Acting Auditions

A 60-90 second monologue either contemporary or classical. The monologue may be lifted from any published play.

Please email your video submissions to vaudevilletheaterco@gmail.com.

If you have further questions, check out the theater company's Facebook Page.

Set in 1930s New York, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan's orphanage. Determined to find her birth parents, Annie's luck changes when she's chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire Oliver Warbucks. The show features the beloved Broadway songs "The Hard Knock Life," "I Don't Need Anything But You," and "Tomorrow."

Annie The Musical boasts music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and a book by Thomas Meehan.





