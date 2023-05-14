VIDEO: Isabelle Prado, Diego Aranda Talk TWENTY QUESTIONS

Manila, Philippines--Juan Ekis' 20th anniversary production of his one-act two-hander "Twenty Questions" is now in full swing at the Mirror Studio Theatre in Poblacion, Makati, on all weekends of May. On its opening weekend, the show's stars Isabelle Prado (Yumi) and Diego Aranda (Jigs) sat down with BroadwayWorld. They spilled their thoughts on this milestone production, directed by Cheese Mendez and produced by Theatre Titas.

Theatre Titas' take on "Twenty Questions" remains true to most of the source material's original text but has been updated textually to resonate more with today's millennial and Gen Z audiences.

Stuck for 24 hours in the four corners of a room, Yumi and Jigs kill time by playing (with the help of a generous serving of wine) the latter's game called "Twenty Questions," which elicits honest conversations about first crushes, dating, sexual relations, and dark secrets.

"The play has more to offer though than cheap rom-com thrills in the same way Jigs and Yumi discover there is more to sex than a brief pleasurable tussle in bed and there is more to love than ideal theories. This is why we chose to stage it," says Chesie Galvez-Carino, Theatre Titas' co-founder,

"Those who love this play and follow all the different iterations and productions that have been staged throughout its 20 years of existence have seen how this 45-minute to one-hour One-Act drama touches us deeply," she adds.

Joining Mendez, who also does the set design, and Ekis in the creatives and production duties are Diandra Concepcion, production manager; Stephen Dusaban, stage manager; Irene Romero, technical director; and Greg Rodriguez, music.

"Twenty Questions" is Ekis' first play and won second place at the Don Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros