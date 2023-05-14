VIDEO: Isabelle Prado, Diego Aranda Talk TWENTY QUESTIONS

'Twenty Questions' runs at the Mirror Studio Theatre in Poblacion, Makati, on all weekends of May.

By:
Manila, Philippines--Juan Ekis' 20th anniversary production of his one-act two-hander "Twenty Questions" is now in full swing at the Mirror Studio Theatre in Poblacion, Makati, on all weekends of May. On its opening weekend, the show's stars Isabelle Prado (Yumi) and Diego Aranda (Jigs) sat down with BroadwayWorld. They spilled their thoughts on this milestone production, directed by Cheese Mendez and produced by Theatre Titas.

Theatre Titas' take on "Twenty Questions" remains true to most of the source material's original text but has been updated textually to resonate more with today's millennial and Gen Z audiences.

Stuck for 24 hours in the four corners of a room, Yumi and Jigs kill time by playing (with the help of a generous serving of wine) the latter's game called "Twenty Questions," which elicits honest conversations about first crushes, dating, sexual relations, and dark secrets.

"The play has more to offer though than cheap rom-com thrills in the same way Jigs and Yumi discover there is more to sex than a brief pleasurable tussle in bed and there is more to love than ideal theories. This is why we chose to stage it," says Chesie Galvez-Carino, Theatre Titas' co-founder,

"Those who love this play and follow all the different iterations and productions that have been staged throughout its 20 years of existence have seen how this 45-minute to one-hour One-Act drama touches us deeply," she adds.

Joining Mendez, who also does the set design, and Ekis in the creatives and production duties are Diandra Concepcion, production manager; Stephen Dusaban, stage manager; Irene Romero, technical director; and Greg Rodriguez, music.

"Twenty Questions" is Ekis' first play and won second place at the Don Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature.

Gerald Santos Wraps Up Work on MISS SAIGON Denmark

'Miss Saigon' alum Gerald Santos, who gets the chance to play the role of Vietnamese soldier Thuy more than 600 times, has wrapped up his latest 'Miss Saigon' stint with Denmark’s Det Ny Teater (The New Theatre), which has staged a non-replica production of the musical, originally produced by Cameron Mackintosh.

Video: Catch A Glimpse of the 'Epilogue: Reprise' at the All-Star Concert of ANG LARAWAN

The all-star cast, Alice Reyes Dance Philippines’ dancers, and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, performed a reprise of the epilogue to 'Ang Larawan, The Musica'” right before the curtain fell on 'Contra Mundum, Ang All-Star Concert ng Ang Larawan' at the Manila Metropolitan Theatre on Saturday, May 6.

Video: AHEB Understudies Jam, Benedix, Khalil and MC Sing 'With A Smile'

Let’s warm up to hit Filipino musical 'Ang Huling El Bimbo’s' (AHEB) third weekend of live performances at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre with the young cast’s rendition of 'With a Smile,' one of the featured songs from the musical.

PHOTOS: All-New Production Photos of ANG HULING EL BIMBO Released

Manila, Philippines--Lead producers Full House Theater Company and Newport World Resorts have just released all-new production photos from the current restaging of the hit jukebox musical 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' (AHEB), featuring popular songs by the '90s rock band Eraserheads.


